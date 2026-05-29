Sony's 'Spider-Man: The Spider's Web' Revitalizes the Franchise with a Fresh, Adult-Oriented Take

Nicolas Cage's unhinged performance as The Spider in Sony's 'Spider-Man: The Spider's Web' has been praised for providing a unique and engaging alternative to Tom Holland's interpretation. The show's success proves that Sony's attempts to create more adult-oriented Spider-Man projects can be successful, and that the Spider-Verse can effectively include Spider-Man variants. After a series of misfires, 'Spider-Man: The Spider's Web' feels like the perfect shot in the arm for the franchise, breaking its losing streak in style.

Sony 's ' Spider-Man : The Spider's Web' has emerged as a standout contender in the broader Spidey franchise, delivering a fresh and unexpected take on the character.

Our review rated it 4 stars, but its rewatchability and unique offerings may warrant a revision to 4.5. Nicolas Cage's deranged portrayal of The Spider provides a stark contrast to Tom Holland's family-friendly version, with harder-hitting violence and a surprising body horror element. This success proves that Sony's attempts to create more adult-oriented Spider-Man projects can indeed be fruitful, and that the Spider-Verse can effectively include Spider-Man variants, not just villains or supporting characters.

After a series of misfires, 'Spider-Man: The Spider's Web' feels like the perfect shot in the arm for the franchise, breaking its losing streak in style. Despite mixed critical reception for previous movies, audience scores reflect a broader consensus and have been more positive.

'Spider-Man: The Spider's Web' has a 91% critics' score and is Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes, a significant improvement over previous live-action Sony Spider-Verse movies. Notably, the show's audience score is almost identical to its critical score, indicating strong resonance with fans and likely pleasing Sony more than critical acclaim alone





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