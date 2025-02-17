Sony's Spider-Man Failures Open the Door for the MCU to Unleash Spider-Man's Full Villain Potential

Spider-Man's rogues gallery is one of the richest in comic book history, but Sony's attempts to capitalize on this potential fell flat. Now that the MCU's Spider-Man is free from those constraints, it can finally explore the full breadth of its villainous adversaries.

Spider-Man boasts one of the most iconic rogues galleries in comic book history, and the MCU is only now capitalizing on its potential after Sony 's deal with Marvel Studios made it feel impossible. Sony 's ill-fated Spider-Man franchise recently drew to a close with Kraven the Hunter nailing the coffin as the worst-performing movie in Sony 's Spider-Man Universe. Kraven was one of four Spider-Man -adjacent characters adapted by Sony into live-action movies, joining Madame Web , Morbius , and Venom .

Despite their close association with Spider-Man in Marvel Comics, the wall-crawler did not appear in any of Sony's Spider-Man movies (save for the MCU's Spider-Man cameo in the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage) either as an adversary or ally. The notable absence of Spider-Man was always a sticking point for Sony's live-action offerings, with Venom propping up the cinematic universe with his billion-dollar trilogy thanks to boasting a similar level of popularity. With Sony's franchise now out of the picture, the guard rails are off for the MCU and it has already been capitalizing. The MCU's Spider-Man Has Never Had The Villains He Deserves Spider-Man's Villains Aren't As Rich As They Could Be Close Tom Holland joined the MCU as its version of Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and has since gone on to star in one of the MCU's highest-grossing franchises. This is largely due to the quality of the movies he stars in, often topping lists of the best MCU movies ever made, though the sheer star power of Peter Parker cannot be overlooked. The MCU's Spider-Man has faced many villains at this point in his career, though they barely amount to more than a handful relative to the true scale that Marvel can potentially adapt. While all are prime examples of Marvel Studios' expertise with villains, they don't reflect the full potential of Spider-Man's rogues' gallery. Spider-Man: No Way Home came closest to depicting the sheer number of villains that Spider-Man is often pitted against, though each came from alternate universes where they were already well-established characters, precluding them from being associated with the MCU's Spider-Man altogether. The distinct lack of Norman Osborn - arguably Spider-Man's greatest nemesis - in the MCU remains a sore spot for many Marvel fans, for instance. While Adrian Toomes is arguably the best example of the kind of villain Spider-Man deserves, Shocker was practically sidelined and barely resembled his comic book counterpart. Meanwhile, the Elementals were shown to have been illusions crafted by Quentin Beck and aren't typically associated with Spider-Man in the first place. Quentin Beck is also more closely associated with the MCU's Iron Man, despite being a foremost villain of Spider-Man's rogues' gallery in the comics. While Adrian Toomes is arguably the best example of the kind of villain Spider-Man deserves, Shocker was practically sidelined and barely resembled his comic book counterpart.Sony Cut Off Too Much Of Spider-Man's Villain Potential Sony's Ownership Of Some Of Spider-Man's Greatest Villains Prevented Marvel From Adapting Them Close It's hard to see how many villains have been stripped back in or excluded from the MCU and not see the association with Sony's ownership of the rogues' gallery. By spotlighting them in their own attempted franchises, iconic Spider-Man villains like Venom and Kraven the Hunter were never going to be allowed to enter the MCU outside of Venom's largely uneventful cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home miles from the main event and his main rival. Even iconic Spider-Man villains like Doc Ock and Green Goblin were simply the same characters from Sony's Spider-Man movies. Related 10 Marvel Villains Perfect For Spider-Man 4 Now That It Has A Release Date The MCU’s Spider-Man 4 will release straight after Avengers: Doomsday, hinting at the possible villain he will face, with some convincing options. Posts Norman Osborn is supposed to be a highly influential figure in Marvel Comics outside of Spider-Man's adventures, yet he is conspicuously absent from the MCU. Introducing Sony's versions of Spider-Man villains as variants, meanwhile, makes it less likely that Marvel can adapt these with its iconic flair in live-action, cutting off such characters as Otto Octavius (with whom Sony and Alfred Molina admittedly excelled) from the MCU's Spider-Man mythos. Thankfully, this isn't the case for Marvel Studios' latest Spider-Man story taking place in an alternate universe. Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man Is Finally Giving Spider-Man The Right Villain Community It Has Already Introduced A Large Host Of Villains Close Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is the latest animated Marvel offering on Disney+ which explores the story of Peter Parker in an alternate universe to Earth-61





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spider-Man Sony Marvel Cinematic Universe Villains Comic Book Movies Kraven The Hunter Venom Morbius Madame Web Norman Osborn Doc Ock Green Goblin Alternate Universes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Norman Osborn Isn't In The MCU's Spider-Man Movies Despite His MCU DebutWhat's the deal with this new Norman Osborn?

Read more »

Is The MCU’s New Spider-Man Animated Series Connected to the Spider-Verse Movies?Comic Book Movies, News, & Digital Comic Books

Read more »

10 Things About Spider-Man: The Animated Series That Have Aged PoorlySpider-Man The Animated Series with Spider-Man, Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy

Read more »

Spider-Man 2099 Bursts Onto the Scene With Funko Pop! Comic Cover Figure [Exclusive]Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O&39;Hara, in Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

Read more »

“My Biggest Fear Was That It Was Gonna Be Annoying and Woke”: ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Star Shares His Praise for the SeriesSpider-Man slinging a web in &39;Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man&39;

Read more »

Marvel’s Newest Spider-Man Release Has The Street-Level Stories I’ve Been Dreaming Of Seeing In The MCU For 8 YearsSplit image of Spider-Man in Spider-Man Homecoming

Read more »