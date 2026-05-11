Sony MDR-3R retro wired headphones launch at $59.99 with USB-C and limited Stranger Things edition

Sony revives its 1979 MDR-3 headphones as the MDR-3R, a $59.99 USB-C wired model with blue and orange foam pads, built-in mic, recycled plastic and a Stranger Things variant.

Sony has released the MDR-3R wired headphones, a retro revival of its original MDR-3 headphones that first launched in 1979. The new model costs $59.99 and keeps the original look almost unchanged.

Stranger Things Edition And Design Details

A limited-edition Stranger Things version is also launching. The MDR-3R retain the design of the original, with metal extenders sliding into a plastic headband for fit adjustment. They use the same reengineered 23mm drivers and removable foam pads in blue and orange. Both colors come in the box, matching the early 1980s palette.

Also read Sony Walkman NW-WM1ZM3 and AM3 Launch with Premium Pricing

Sony lists the MDR-3R at 38 grams, two grams lighter than the older MDR-3L2. Portions of the headphones are made with recycled plastic materials. The light build and softer foam pads make them comfortable to wear for long periods, unlike the scratchier pads some users remember from the originals. Several features are updated.

Advertisement

Instead of a 3.5mm connector, the MDR-3R uses USB-C. The cable measures 1.2 meters, shorter than before, so it catches on fewer things. It also has an inline remote with a built-in microphone for calls. The focus is less on cutting-edge audio and more on recreating the original listening experience, with balanced sound and natural vocals. A limited-edition Stranger Things version features the Stranger Things logo, red and black ear pads and custom packaging.

The design emulates what is seen in the show and is inspired by Max's signature headphone style. Both versions are available to shop or pre-order at select retailers. Sound quality is generally good for the price. Vocals are clear and never muddy, and there is a nice openness to the high end.

Sound Quality And Noise Isolation Review

An upper midrange peak adds extra snap to snare drums, which can over-accentuate sampled drums. Bass response drops off, so bass lines sound more plucky and less boomy. The on-ear design does not block ambient noise. In noisy places, users may need to raise the volume to hear music over traffic.

The mic works well for meetings and calls at home, but talking outside can sound muffled and distorted. Holding the microphone closer to the mouth improves intelligibility, though some distortion remains as traffic passes. Sony does not include a Walkman with the MDR-3R, unlike the original bundle. Sony's current Walkman digital media players start at $1,900 and include 3.5mm and 4.4mm analog jacks, so pairing them with a $60 USB-C headphone is unlikely.

Advertisement

A retro-styled, cheap Walkman could be a fun but niche future pairing. Competitors include the Moondrop Old Fashioned, which costs $25, less than half the Sony price. The Old Fashioned has an all-metal headband that is less comfortable, larger 40mm drivers, darker midrange and less crisp highs, with no better bass performance. The Sony MDR-3R is preferred for feel and sound.

The MDR-3R bring back memories of portable audio from the Walkman era. For $60, they offer a light, comfortable way to revisit that time, even if they are not perfect for every situation. With wired headphones seeing a resurgence, these nostalgic pairs are expected to attract attention.