Sony has repurposed its discontinued Aibo robotic dogs by donating them to hospitals and care facilities through an adoption program. These sensors-equipped robots, originally released in 1999, provide comfort to patients and help staff manage visitor wait times, simulating the companionship of a real pet without the maintenance demands.

The people at Sony don’t use words like “product” or “reboot” when they talk about Aibo, the Japanese electronics and entertainment company’s robotic dog. Aibo robots, which first went on sale in 1999, are all sold out and no longer in production.

But some owners who had to part with their Aibo have donated the robots to Tokyo-based Sony Group Corp. for an “adoption program,” where they get treated to repairs and upgrades. Those robot pets now have new homes in hospitals and other facilities, bringing solace and smiles to patients and staff.

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Packed with sensors, digital cameras and an intelligence of sorts, Aibo has been programmed to remember its name, the owner’s face and its surroundings — details of everyday life that make for a disarming illusion of a personality. The robot barks, cocks its head, moves its ears, waddles toward you, acts happy when petted and goes to “sleep” — in short it simulates a puppy, except this one can take snapshots and monitors its own mechanical dysfunctions.