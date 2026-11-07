Sony's Ramayana Film Tops Box Office With Strong Audience Scores

Sony Pictures' Ramayana: Rise of a Legend achieves a historic wide release while securing a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film sets up a sequel targeting a 2028 release.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is celebrating a significant milestone in international cinema distribution with the theatrical launch of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this fantasy adventure film has secured a wide release across North America, marking the widest domestic theatrical footprint for an Indian production. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Prince Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as the antagonist Ravana. Sunny Deol portrays the deity Hanuman in this ambitious adaptation of the ancient Hindu epic.

Audience Enthusiasm Drives Box Office Performance

Audience reception for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has been overwhelmingly positive, creating a substantial gap between public and critical scores. The film holds a ninety percent verified audience score on Rotten Tomatoes based on more than two hundred and fifty ratings. This figure stands fourteen percentage points higher than the film's critics score, which sits at seventy-six percent from forty-six reviews. Moviegoers have responded with particular enthusiasm to the film's spectacle and narrative direction.

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This strong emotional connection with viewers has translated directly into impressive financial results during the opening weekend. Sony Pictures Entertainment projects that the film will earn seven point three million dollars during its three-day domestic opening. When including the Thursday preview showings, the total four-day weekend gross is estimated at ten point eight million dollars. These projections place the film among the highest-grossing domestic debuts for any Indian movie in recent history.

Historic Release Strategy and Production Scale

The distribution model for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend represents a major strategic expansion for Indian cinema in Western markets. The movie opened on one thousand four hundred and thirty-three screens across North America. This expansive release strategy was designed to capitalize on the growing international interest in Indian blockbusters following the global success of titles like RRR and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Producer Namit Malhotra and distributor Sony Pictures Entertainment have invested heavily in bringing this epic duology to a wider global audience.

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Storyline and Directorial Vision Explored

The narrative of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend follows the legendary tale of Prince Rama and his quest to rescue his wife Sita. The plot centers on the conflict between their marriage and the eventual exile that sets the stage for a larger war. The story involves themes of love, duty, and destiny as the protagonists face the demon king Ravana. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and written by Shridhar Raghavan, with direction by Nitesh Tiwari. It is rated PG-13 and has a runtime of one hundred and fifty-four minutes.

Critical Reception and Character Depth

While the audience score is high, professional critics have offered a more measured perspective on the production. A review from ScreenRant gave the film a seven out of ten, praising its visual spectacle and action sequences. However, the critique noted that the emphasis on cinematic grandeur occasionally comes at the expense of emotional storytelling and character depth. Critics described the film as an impressive cinematic achievement, even if the narrative structure did not fully satisfy all reviewers.

Future Sequel Plans and Release Timeline

The studio has confirmed that Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is the first part of an epic duology. The ending of the film teases a larger confrontation between Rama and Ravana that will be resolved in the next installment. Producer Namit Malhotra has announced that the second movie, previously targeted for a twenty twenty-seven release, is now planned for twenty twenty-eight. This additional time will allow the filmmakers to complete the adaptation of the remaining story and produce its English-language version. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is now playing in theaters.