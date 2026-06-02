Sony's Latest PlayStation Brand 1440p IPS Monitor Revealed

Sony has confirmed the release of their latest PlayStation brand 1440p IPS monitor, which will be available in the United States and Japan on August 27.

The PlayStation 5 is undoubtedly a brilliant console, and though it has some areas for improvement, it is already secure in its position as one of the better selling consoles ever.

Though almost all of us are in it for the games, there are plenty of other products that Sony has released around the game that are worth picking up if you're a fan of the hardware. The PlayStation Portal is a genuinely nice piece of kit to have, allowing for easy play around the home or at a friends, while even products like the Dualsense controller have brought the tech around gaming forward significantly.

Now, the company's latest product in that broad line has been revealed, and it's arguably one of their more ambitious ever. As first reported by Push Square, Sony has confirmed the release of their latest PlayStation brand 1440p IPS monitor. The first major caveat is that the new hardware will only be available in the United States and Japan, so European fans will either have to import or miss out when it drops on August 27.

This latest effort comes with the very fun gimmick of including a small hook on the underside of the monitor that allows you to easily store your Dualsense controller when you're done playing. It's obviously a fun little inclusion, but as someone who regularly loses the controller for 10 minutes when I'm looking to play, it actually might be quite useful.

It can also be hidden when you're not using it, so the monitor doesn't have to suffer aesthetically because of our incompetence. It also comes with plenty of support for the technical underbelly of the monitor, including 120Hz, HDR, and VRR, as well as the ability to dial the refresh rate up to 240Hz when plugged into a PC.

The monitor is set to retail for an actually quite reasonable $349.99, though there are definitely more competent monitors out there that come in at the same or under that price point. Those who are looking to dial in on a full PlayStation setup will undoubtedly be interested, particularly as it can also be used on other devices.

There hasn't been too much movement yet on Sony's potential plans for the next generation of hardware, with some rumors suggesting the PlayStation 6 (as it will presumably be known) could be pushed back into 2030. That may or may not materialize, but we are certainly chilling with the PS5 for a while longer yet, and this monitor should be a nice addition





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