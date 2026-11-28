An improved take on its 2020 classic, now $100 off.

All three colors are down to their lowest price yet just a few months after launch. All three colors are down to their lowest price yet just a few months after launch.is an editor covering deals and gaming hardware.

He joined in 2018, and after a two-year stint at Polygon, he rejoinedInstead of purely looking forward with its headphone designs, Sony went back to its popular WH-1000XM4 design and made some improvements to make it even better. The 2026 version, called the WH-1000XM4C, sounds nearly as good as the pricier XM6 model , but is down to $198 during Black Friday atOur favorite headphones and earbuds are cheaper than ever for Black Friday There’s a reason why Sony went back to refine the XM4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our former reviewer Chris Welch praised them for being super comfortable and for having close to perfect features for the price, especially compared to its successor, the XM3 . The XM4s had better sound quality and noise cancellation, plus improved mics, multipoint connectivity, and a sensor that can detect when you remove them to automatically pause audio.