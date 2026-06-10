Sony Rolls Out Bravia Direct Connect and My Cinema to Older TVs via Firmware Update

Sony brings Bravia Direct Connect wireless audio pairing and My Cinema interface to select older TV models, enhancing audio and picture customization.

Sony has begun rolling out a firmware update to several of its older TV models, introducing two major features: Bravia Direct Connect and the My Cinema interface.

The update, version v114.602.050.1, is currently being deployed in North America, Europe, and other regions. Bravia Direct Connect is a proprietary technology that originally debuted on Sony's 2026 Bravia 9 II and Bravia 7 II televisions. It allows compatible Sony TVs to pair wirelessly with rear speakers and subwoofers without requiring a soundbar as an intermediary. Traditionally, building a surround sound system involves connecting a soundbar to the TV, then linking rear speakers and a subwoofer to that soundbar.

Sony's approach simplifies this by using the TV's built-in speakers as the center, left, and right channels, while wirelessly connecting additional speakers for the surround and bass elements. This results in deeper bass and an immersive surround sound experience that surpasses the output of the TV's internal speakers alone. The key advantage is the elimination of wiring between audio components and the TV; everything is wireless, though the speakers and sub still need power outlets.

Users can choose to add only a subwoofer, only rear speakers, or both, depending on their needs and budget. Compatible wireless hardware includes Sony's Rear 9 and Rear 8 speakers, as well as Sub 9, Sub 8, and Sub 7 subwoofers. The firmware update is available for the Bravia 9, Bravia 8, Bravia 7, Bravia 5, and A95L TV models.

As with most firmware updates, it is being rolled out in phases, so some users may experience a delay before receiving it. Once installed, the TV's menu will guide users through the pairing process. The update also includes general bug fixes and performance improvements for these TVs. The second major feature is the My Cinema interface, a new user interface that centralizes picture and audio adjustments.

It appears as a pop-up overlay on the screen, allowing users to fine-tune settings without navigating away from their content. A standout capability is the ability to apply specific settings to different streaming apps.

For instance, users can create a preset for darker, dimmer viewing during nighttime movies, or a brighter, more vibrant profile for sports. These presets can be saved and quickly activated as needed, eliminating the need to manually adjust brightness, contrast, sound mode, and other parameters every time the viewing scenario changes. The interface is designed to be intuitive and customizable, giving users granular control over their home theater experience.

This feature is particularly beneficial for households with multiple viewers who have different preferences or for those who watch varied content types. The My Cinema interface is also available on the same set of older TVs that receive the Direct Connect update. For existing Sony TV owners, this firmware update significantly extends the value of their televisions by adding cutting-edge audio capabilities and a smarter user interface.

The Bravia Direct Connect system is especially appealing to those who want to upgrade their audio experience without the complexity and cost of a full soundbar setup. By leveraging the TV's own speakers as part of the surround sound array, Sony offers a more seamless path to immersive audio. The wireless nature of the connection also makes it easier to place rear speakers without the need for running cables across a room.

Meanwhile, the My Cinema interface addresses a common pain point: having to dive into complex menus to adjust settings for different content. By putting app-specific presets at the user's fingertips, Sony enhances the day-to-day viewing experience. As firmware updates continue to roll out, owners of the Bravia 9, Bravia 8, Bravia 7, Bravia 5, and A95L should check their TV's settings for the update.

Once downloaded, they can explore the new features and enjoy a more personalized and powerful home theater system.





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