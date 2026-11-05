Sony Pictures Q2 Profits Soars to $581 Million Due to ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Revenue topped $3.23 billion for the period in which the movie unit released 'Evil Dead Burn,' 'Insidious: Out of the Further' and 'Resident Evil.'

Entertainment operating income for its fiscal second quarter , with profits growing a whopping 525 percent to $581 million from the comparable period a year before.

Q2 sales up a healthy 37 percent to $3.23 billion year-on-year. If we focus just on the motion pictures division , Q2 revenue grew 155 percent y-o-y to $1.82 billion, fueled byA more granular look at just theatrical revenue in Q2, SPE saw revenues jump 1,020 percent. The boffo earnings at the film unit, covered up big drops in revenue elsewhere.

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SPE’s TV unit saw Q2 revenue reach $483 million, a 31 percent fall from $701 million in the same period a year earlier. SPE’s major streaming television productions from the period included the latest seasons of Starz’sSecond quarter revenue from media networks was down 2 percent to $896 million from $913 million.

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The company revealed that it ended the period with 38 television channels and that Crunchyroll had over 21 million paid subscribers as of March 2026.