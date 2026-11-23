Sony Pictures has an untitled animated movie scheduled for September 2027. Fans speculate this slot belongs to Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2.

Sony Pictures has listed an untitled animated film for release in September 2027, fueling speculation that Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 will secure this slot following its global box office success.

The listing from The Numbers provides a concrete timeline for the highly anticipated sequel, aligning with the distribution patterns established by the franchise's previous theatrical releases. Ufotable is expected to utilize the two-year gap to maintain the studio's renowned animation quality standards.

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Infinity Castle Part 1 premiered in Japan on July 18, 2025, and arrived in North America on September 12, 2025. A September 2027 window for the sequel would maintain this consistent distribution rhythm and allow ample time for production refinement.

The studio typically operates on a one to one and a half year interval between installments for television series. However, theatrical films require a longer production cycle to meet fan expectations for visual excellence and narrative completion.

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Official news regarding Infinity Castle Part 2 is unlikely to be announced until Jump Festa 2027, which is scheduled to take place on December 19 and 20, 2026. Industry insiders suggest this event will serve as the primary platform for the franchise's next major reveal.

Another major contender for the September 2027 slot is Solo Leveling, which recently announced Solo Leveling: Beyond the System. The series secured Anime of the Year Award status and holds records on Crunchyroll, making it a strong candidate for a theatrical film.

Competing projects like Solo Leveling also target 2027 release windows, creating uncertainty about which hit series will occupy the Sony Pictures slot. The untitled film could belong to Demon Slayer, Solo Leveling, or an entirely different project currently in development.

Fans should remain attentive to official announcements from Sony and Crunchyroll, as global distributors for Demon Slayer films. The studio will likely confirm the project identity during the upcoming Jump Festa event next year.

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The anticipation surrounding Infinity Castle Part 2 remains exceptionally high due to the unprecedented success of the first installment. Industry data suggests the sequel could potentially become even more successful than its predecessor.

Until an official announcement is made, the industry and fanbase must rely on circumstantial evidence and distribution patterns. The September 2027 date represents the most concrete timeline available for the next chapter in the Infinity Castle trilogy.