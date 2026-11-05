Sony Pictures Classics Takes Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s ‘Violette’ for U.S.

SPC, which released Jeunet's 'Amelie,' 'Micmacs' and 'The City of Lost Children,' will also release his new feature in Latin America and Southeast Asia.

actress Leïla Bekhti — whose peaceful life is disrupted with the arrival of a mysterious stranger who insists on depositing the ashes of his recently departed mother on the gravesite of a complete stranger.

His arrival will force Violette to confront hidden truths of her troubled past filled with hidden truths. Matthias Schoenaerts ‘Sounds of the Desert’ Explores Lives, Music and Cosmic Visions of Two Members of the Sun Ra Arkestra The Hollywood Reporter