Sony Music Publishing Retains Top Publisher Spot in Q1 2026 Rankings

Sony Music Publishing held onto its number one position on both the Top Radio Airplay and Hot 100 publishing charts for the first quarter of 2026, despite a minor dip on the Radio Airplay chart. The company improved its Hot 100 standing and had a stake in the quarter's top song. Warner Chappell Music came in second, Universal Music Publishing Group third, and Kobalt fell back to fourth after a strong previous quarter.

Sony Music Publishing maintained its dominant position in the first quarter of 2026, securing the top spot on both the Top Radio Airplay and Hot 100 publishing rankings.

This performance follows a streak of claiming the number one position in all four quarters of the previous year. On the Radio Airplay chart, Sony achieved a 29.11% market share, with involvement in 71 of the Top 100 songs. Notable among these was the chart-topping track "Man I Need.

" While this represented a slight decrease from the previous quarter, where Sony had a stake in 75 songs and a 30.03% share, the company saw a significant improvement on the Hot 100 rankings. There, its share rose to 29.08% with a stake in 65 songs, up from 21.57% and 49 songs in Q4 2025. Sony also had a stake in the Hot 100's number one song for the quarter.

An additional factor bolstering Sony's results was its role as administrator for the quarter's top songwriter, though the specific songwriter is not named in the provided text. Warner Chappell Music (WCM) secured the second position on both publisher rankings. On the Top Radio Airplay chart, WCM held a 23.22% share across 58 songs. For the Hot 100, its share was 20.49% with involvement in 50 songs.

Its highest-ranking song on the Radio Airplay chart was the number two track, "Ordinary.

" This marked an improvement from the previous quarter on both charts. Warner Chappell has consistently ranked second on the Top Airplay chart in ten of the last eleven quarters, only missing that spot in Q4 2024 when it was ranked first. The company also leads the Top Country Airplay songs chart for the tenth consecutive quarter. Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) claimed the third spot on both rankings and also increased its market share from the prior quarter.

On Top Radio Airplay, its share grew to 14.48% across 58 songs, up from 13.92% and 44 songs. For the Hot 100, UMPG's share climbed to 17.55% with 47 songs, compared to 16.69% and 36 songs in Q4 2025, when it was ranked fourth. Its top performing song on both charts in Q1 2026 was "Man I Need.

" Following a high-ranking second place on the Hot 100 in the previous quarter, Kobalt dropped to the fourth position, experiencing a decline of more than ten percentage points to an 11.15% share. On the Radio Airplay rankings, Kobalt finished fifth with a 9.86% share across 32 songs, down from 11.59% and 40 songs in Q4 2025.

BMG retained the fifth position on both charts with a 6.19% share on Top Radio Airplay (12 songs) and 5.24% share on the Hot 100 (seven songs). Concord secured the sixth slot on both rankings. The remaining positions on the Top Radio Airplay chart were filled by Reservoir, Big Machine Music, Mike Curb Music, and Sentric.

The Hot 100's lower ranks included Sentric, Pulse, Bluewater Music, and Spirit, all four of which had not appeared on the rankings in the previous quarter





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Sony Music Publishing Warner Chappell Music Universal Music Publishing Group Kobalt BMG Music Publishing Charts Radio Airplay Hot 100 Market Share

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