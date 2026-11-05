Sony Music Fraudster Meceo Ray McEaddy Sentenced to 6.5 Years

Meceo Ray McEaddy receives 6.5 years for impersonating Sony Music Latin staff to defraud bookers of 1.2 million in a recurring federal fraud scheme.

Manhattan federal authorities have sentenced Meceo Ray McEaddy, a known recidivist, to six and a half years in federal prison for orchestrating a sophisticated fraud scheme targeting event bookers. The defendant, who also operated under the alias "Ray Annes," impersonated a high-ranking marketing director at Sony Music Latin to deceive victims into wiring over 1.2 million dollars for non-existent concert slots.

Fraud Scheme Mechanics and Victims

The United States Attorney's Office detailed how McEaddy initiated his criminal activities in 2018 by establishing a persona that mimicked a senior employee of Sony Music Latin. He successfully targeted twenty individual victims, convincing them that he possessed the authority to secure exclusive performance opportunities for major artists. The fraudsters forged documents and even fabricated signatures to lend credibility to his claims.

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Court records indicate that McEaddy misled these victims by asserting he had direct connections to famous Latin music stars. In 2019, McEaddy publicly claimed on a podcast that he had worked with top-tier Latin acts, further solidifying his fraudulent reputation among industry participants. Prosecutors noted that while specific artist names were not disclosed in court papers, McEaddy allegedly forged the signature of one prominent musician to support his false bookings.

Criminal History and Repeat Offenses

Prosecutors emphasized McEaddy's extensive criminal history when arguing for a lengthy sentence, noting that he has five prior convictions for various offenses. These previous convictions include reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and the serious charge of posing as a law enforcement officer. The court documents highlight a pattern of behavior that demonstrates a clear disregard for legal boundaries and public safety.

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The judicial filing revealed that McEaddy resumed his fraudulent activities almost immediately after being released from jail in 2017. He launched a nearly identical scheme to the one that resulted in his previous conviction, indicating a persistent intent to exploit the music industry. Lawyers for the prosecution stated that he returned to fraud like clockwork, ignoring the consequences of his earlier incarceration.

Sentencing Arguments and Judicial Decision

During the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, November 4, 2025, prosecutors requested a seven-year prison term, arguing that a severe penalty was necessary to deter McEaddy and protect potential future victims. The government cited his lack of respect for the law and the need to send a strong message that his actions were morally and legally wrong. They pointed to his immediate re-offending as proof that lesser sentences would not be effective.

Conversely, McEaddy's defense attorney urged Judge Gregory H. Woods to impose a shorter sentence of three years. The defense argued that McEaddy had done everything possible to atone for his crimes and had deluded himself into believing he could book top artists. The lawyer described the fraudster's actions as a result of self-deception rather than purely malicious intent, asking for leniency based on his efforts to make amends.

Legal Consequences and Future Release

Judge Gregory H. Woods ultimately sided closer to the prosecution's recommendation, ordering a six-and-a-half-year federal prison term. This sentence reflects the court's view of the seriousness of aggravated identity theft and fraud involving significant financial losses. McEaddy was indicted on federal charges in May 2025 and subsequently pleaded guilty to the charges a few months later.

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In addition to the prison time, the court mandated that McEaddy serve three years of supervised release upon his release from incarceration. He is also ordered to return the 1.2 million dollars in fraud earnings to the victims. Representatives for the prosecution and Sony Music declined to comment on the final sentence, and McEaddy's legal team did not respond to requests for further statement regarding the outcome.