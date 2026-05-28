Sony launches True RGB TVs in the Bravia series, and it’s the start of a whole new era

Sony's new BRAVIA 9 II and 7 II TVs use independently controlled RGB LEDs to deliver the most accurate colors and widest viewing angles the company has ever put in a home television.

Sony just announced two new BRAVIA televisions, the BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II, and they might usher in a new era of living room TVs.

Built around a technology the company is calling True RGB, instead of using a single white backlight like most TVs, these displays use independently controlled red, green, and blue LEDs to produce color directly from the source. Sony claims this results in the largest color volume ever achieved in its home TV lineup. The company has been working toward this for over two decades, starting with the Qualia 005 back in 2004.

True RGB is Sony’s attempt to combine the best of Mini LED and OLED into one panel, offering purer colors, brighter images, and better performance in well-lit rooms. What other features do these TVs bring to your living room? One of the most practical benefits here is wide-angle viewing. If you’ve ever noticed colors washing out when you’re not sitting dead center on the couch, that’s the problem these TVS will solve.

The independently driven RGB LEDs, combined with what Sony calls X-Wide Angle Pro, are designed to keep colors consistent no matter where you’re sitting. The BRAVIA 9 II gets the more premium treatment, with a glare-free screen coating that Sony says delivers deep blacks even in brightly lit rooms. Sony Pictures Entertainment reportedly participated in evaluating the screen, which is a nice touch for a company that makes both the TVs and the content you watch on them.

Both TVs support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and IMAX Enhanced, and run Google TV with Gemini built in. The BRAVIA 9 II also goes up to an impressive 115-inch screen, if you happen to have a wall big enough. How much do these TVs cost? As you might have expected, these TVs are not going to be cheap.

Pricing starts at $1,599.99 for the 50-inch BRAVIA 7 II and climbs to $30,999.99 for the 115-inch BRAVIA 9 II. The BRAVIA 7 II is available now, while some sizes of the 9 II are arriving this fall.





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