Sony is ditching its cross-product support app for dedicated alternatives

In 2027, Sony is saying goodbye to its Support by Sony app and ushering in a series of apps designed specifically for different product lines.

Sony will be discontinuing the Support by Sony app on February 28, 2027. The service support app distributed firmware update alerts, helped troubleshoot issues and even sent out company product and news notifications.

Instead of improving the"all-in-one" hub, the company will encourage users to download separate service apps for gadgets like the, BRAVIA TVs and cameras. There's no argument over the fact that individual apps provide more control over compatible devices than the general-purpose app did. But if you own several different types of devices, this change makes managing your Sony products quite a hassle.

Also read 3-Round Jets Midseason 2027 Mock Draft: A Savior at QB & Dynamic Defenders

The Japanese giant has clarified that the app will be gone from Apple's App Store and Google Play after the expiration date. Thereafter, all existing app users will be greeted with a notice explaining that the service is no longer available. Users will receive no further firmware update messages, and even previously available product messages through the app will be inaccessible.

However, you can still get all the support you need through Sony's dedicated apps and support center. Sony is pointing everyone towards the Sony Sound Connect app for supported headphones and speakers. The app allows you to configure the equalizer settings and even install firmware updates on supported devices.

Advertisement

The company revamped and renamed its existing Headphones Connect app to Sound Connect in October 2024, and it comes with extended support for several of its audio products, like theFor TVs, the Sony BRAVIA Connect can handle remote control, setup and support for compatible TVs and. Meanwhile, Sony Creators' App gives owners of compatible cameras the ability to shoot remotely, transfer media and also receive firmware updates.

The good part is that the apps allow users to directly interact with respective devices rather than just receive a ping about the pending updates. But the BRAVIA Connect app doesn't work across all Sony TVs, and some older Sony cameras still need the Imaging Edge Mobile app. If you're among the brand-loyal Sony users, managing those devices could require some app-hopping going forward.

Now, even if your device is incompatible with these apps, you can still find manuals, look for available firmware downloads and get troubleshooting support through Sony's website. Some TV models running Android TV or Google TV also let you find software updates through the Settings or Help menu, depending on the model. As far as bookmarks are concerned, Sony hasn't mentioned whether existing bookmarks will be transferred to another app.

The company hasn't explained the reason for shutting down Support by Sony, an app that currently has more than 1 million downloads on Google Play.