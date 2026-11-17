Sony faces its first Game of the Year snub in 11 years as Marvel's Wolverine misses nominations. SAROS and MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls may secure awards at The Game Awards 2026.

Sony Entertainment's dominance in the annual Game of the Year conversation at The Game Awards has ended, marking a significant shift in the industry landscape for 2026. For the first time in 11 years, no title published by Sony has been included in the prestigious Game of the Year nominations.

This historic absence follows a pattern of mixed results in recent years, where Sony titles have alternated between major victories and notable losses. While Astro Bot secured a win in 2024, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lost to Baldur's Gate 3 in 2023, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was edged out by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in 2025.

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Marvel's Wolverine Nominations Explained

Marvel's Wolverine, developed by Insomniac Games, represents the primary Sony release of the year that failed to secure a Game of the Year nomination. Despite the critical success of the Marvel's Spider-Man series from the same developer, this new entry earned only two specific category nods: Best Performance and Innovations in Accessibility.

Industry observers note that this limited recognition reflects a broader sentiment among critics and fans. Andy Robinson of VGC highlighted the rarity of this event on X, emphasizing that a Sony-published game missing the top tier nomination is an unprecedented occurrence in the current decade.

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Community Reaction and SAROS Debate

Public reaction to the snub has been largely supportive of the decision, with many arguing that Marvel's Wolverine did not meet the necessary threshold for the top honor. Jakeinvades, a commenter on social media, stated that the game absolutely did not deserve a nomination, while FOX suggested that the publisher simply has not produced a Game of the Year quality intellectual property this year.

However, a minority of voices have pointed to SAROS, another Sony-published title, as a potential dark horse that could have been included in the conversation. User simon on X agreed with the exclusion of Wolverine but argued that SAROS deserved a spot in the Game of the Year discussion, highlighting a split in fan consensus regarding Sony's output.

Predictable AAA Field Lacks Indie Surprise

The absence of Sony from the top tier has not resulted in the emergence of unexpected indie darlings, as the 2026 nomination list remains dominated by predictable AAA releases. Although titles like Control Resonant and Phantom Blade Zero offer distinct experiences, they lack the cultural ubiquity of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Comparisons to 2024 reveal a notable lack of breakout indie success, with games like Balatro absent from the current conversation. This suggests a year where major publishers have maintained their grip on critical attention without the disruption of a smaller, viral hit changing the narrative.

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Sony's Remaining Award Prospects

Despite the lack of a top nomination, Sony is not expected to leave The Game Awards empty-handed. The ceremony, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on December 10, 2026, offers several other categories where Sony titles can compete.

Marvel's Wolverine may still find success in its nominated categories, though Liam McIntyre faces an uphill battle for Best Performance against standouts like Angela Sant'Albano from Resident Evil Requiem. Additionally, the game's accessibility features must compete for Innovations in Accessibility, potentially hindered by perceptions of heavy-handed design.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls presents a strong case for the Fighting Game category, where it could secure a victory. This potential win underscores that while Sony has lost its grip on the Game of the Year title, it remains a major force in specific competitive niches at this year's awards event.