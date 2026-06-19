Sony Faces Lawsuit Over PlayStation Store Digital Game Ownership Claims

A class action lawsuit filed in California accuses Sony of misleading customers into thinking they own digital games purchased from the PlayStation Store, when they actually only receive revocable licenses. The case hinges on language like 'Confirm Purchase' and compliance with state law requiring clear disclosure of licensing terms.

Among game collectors, the debate between purchasing physical copies of a title and downloading a digital edition has proponents on both sides. On one side, accessing digital content can be easier.

On the other hand, your physical media will always be there for you, which is one of the reasons four gamers in San Francisco, California, filed a lawsuit against Sony Interactive Entertainment on June 18. The complaint alleges that Sony is violating California law by failing to clearly disclose that customers are purchasing licenses for digital games rather than owning the products when transactions occur in the PlayStation Store.

The lawsuit asserts that the language used by Sony in its storefront can mislead users into believing they are buying and owning their games, when in reality they are only obtaining permission to access the content, which can be revoked. The case may evolve into a class action lawsuit, potentially covering a larger group of consumers.

While Sony's store includes some wording that informs users they are not buying a product to own, the plaintiffs focus on specific terms such as "Confirm Purchase" during checkout, arguing that these phrases create a false impression of ownership. California law AB 2426 mandates that companies be transparent with consumers purchasing digital goods, clarifying that the transaction is for a license, not the content itself.

Lawyers for Sony contend that the Software Product License Agreement explicitly states users receive a license, but the plaintiffs counter that users are not required to affirm they have read the agreement before buying. If the suit proceeds, the plaintiffs seek a jury trial to determine appropriate restitution, emphasizing that consumers should be clearly informed they are receiving a license, even when terms like "buy" and "own" appear in marketing communications.

The store does include a disclosure above the purchase button referencing the licensing agreement, but the lawsuit argues it is insufficiently prominent or clear





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Sony Playstation Store Digital Games License Class Action Lawsuit California Law AB 2426 Consumer Protection Video Games

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