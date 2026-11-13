Sony Expands QSSR Support to Spider-Man 2 and Other PS5 Titles

Sony extends Quick Spectral Super Resolution to multiple PS5 games including Spider-Man 2 and No Man's Sky, leveraging AI for sharper visuals and stable performance on base consoles.

Sony has officially expanded its Quick Spectral Super Resolution ( QSSR) support to a new roster of major PlayStation 5 titles, including Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Remedy Entertainment's Control Resonant, Embark Studios' ARC Raiders, The Finals, Expression Games' Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, and Hello Games' No Man's Sky. This strategic update allows PS5 users to experience significantly improved image quality while engaging with these high-profile games, such as swinging through New York in Spider-Man 2 or exploring diverse worlds in No Man's Sky at higher resolutions. The technology is specifically designed to enhance the visual fidelity of games running on the standard base PS5 model, ensuring that players benefit from advanced graphics without requiring the hardware upgrades found in the Pro variant.

Technical Foundation of QSSR Technology

Quick Spectral Super Resolution is an AI-guided upscaling technology built on the same foundational architecture as PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which is exclusive to the PS5 Pro. Developed through Project Amethyst, a collaborative effort between Sony and AMD, QSSR is engineered to produce sharper details, cleaner edges, and more stable images compared to traditional upscaling methods. By utilizing artificial intelligence, the system can effectively reconstruct high-resolution textures from lower-resolution input, reducing visual artifacts like shimmering or blurring that often plague older upscaling techniques. This advancement ensures that the base PS5 can deliver a more polished and immersive visual experience, bridging the gap between standard and high-end console performance.

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Developer Implementation and Release Timeline

Insomniac Games has already implemented QSSR in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, with the update available for players to access starting today. This immediate rollout demonstrates the developer's commitment to optimizing their flagship title for the latest graphical enhancements. Similarly, other developers are actively preparing their games for this upgrade. Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Control Resonant will receive the QSSR update in December, promising improvements to fine details and overall image stability. These scheduled releases highlight a coordinated effort across the industry to leverage Sony's new upscaling technology, ensuring that a wide variety of genres benefit from the visual boost.

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Player Impact and Future Updates

For the average gamer, this update means that games will look noticeably crisper and more stable, particularly in fast-paced sequences or complex environments. Hello Games has stated that the technology will help No Man's Sky render its expansive universe with sharper details while maintaining a consistent frame rate, which is crucial for an open-world game of such scale. Gamers can expect more PlayStation 5 games to receive this upgrade in the upcoming months, as developers continue to integrate QSSR into their optimization pipelines. Sony has also released before-and-after videos for each supported game on their official site, allowing players to see the tangible differences that QSSR brings to their favorite titles before they commit to updating their software.