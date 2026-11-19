Sony has officially announced that Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise is now available to PlayStation Plus subscribers in the Extra and Premium tiers, expanding the library of free monthly games for 2021.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that the highly anticipated action role-playing game Monster Hunter Rise is now available to PlayStation Plus subscribers as part of this month's new additions to the service. This major title, developed by Capcom, joins the Extra and Premium tiers of the subscription service, providing immediate access to a vast library of games for eligible members without requiring an additional purchase. The inclusion of this specific RPG marks a significant addition to the 2021 lineup, offering players a deep and complex hunting experience set in a richly detailed fantasy world. By adding Monster Hunter Rise to these premium tiers, Sony is expanding the value proposition for subscribers who seek access to high-quality, narrative-driven gameplay experiences.

Game Overview and Core Mechanics

Monster Hunter Rise represents the sixth main entry in Capcom's long-running Monster Hunter series, which originally began its journey on the PlayStation 2 console. The game is set in the land surrounding Kamura Village, a location that serves as the central hub for players as they embark on various quests to hunt monsters. Players create their own custom hunter character and navigate through a world where the primary objective is to battle creatures to defend their home from a new and emerging threat known as The Rampage. This storyline drives the player to understand why monsters are attempting to ambush and destroy their village, adding a layer of narrative urgency to the hunting mechanics. The gameplay loop involves crafting gear from the unique components dropped by defeated monsters, allowing for continuous progression and customization.

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Subscription Service Tiers and Access

Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers will receive this great 2021 RPG as part of the month's new additions, specifically targeting the Extra and Premium tiers of the service. This means that individuals subscribed to these higher levels of the PlayStation Plus ecosystem can download and play Monster Hunter Rise at no extra cost beyond their standard monthly subscription fee. The decision to include this title in the Extra tier highlights Capcom's commitment to cross-platform accessibility, while the Premium tier likely offers additional benefits such as cloud streaming or classic game libraries depending on the regional server. For subscribers, this inclusion provides immediate access to a game known for its challenging combat systems and intricate crafting mechanics, without the barrier of a separate retail purchase.

Gameplay Systems and Player Progression

The game features a complex system of resource gathering and monster hunting that requires strategic planning and skill. To obtain specific materials like Fulgurbug, players must hunt the monster Zinogre and successfully knock it onto its back, demonstrating the need for tactical combat proficiency. Similarly, unlocking specific gear like the Egg Hammer I requires delivering two Gargwa Eggs, which are acquired from Gargwas in the Shrine Ruins. The Insect Glaive class, a popular choice among players, has specific endgame builds that share armor pieces, requiring hunters to equip particular sets for optimal performance. Obtaining Rath Marrow involves hunting Rathalos in Low Rank and breaking a hard-to-reach part of its body, emphasizing the importance of understanding monster anatomy and weak points.

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Expansion Content and Community Impact

The release of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the expansion for PC and Switch, has further enriched the game's ecosystem, bringing several new monster species to fight and new mechanics to master. The expansion introduces the Citadel region, where hunters can gather Amber Opal Account Items from specific resource nodes. New skills like the Dereliction Skill Effect must be unlocked by completing the expansion's main story and defeating the final boss, adding a layer of progression that extends beyond the base game. The community has also engaged with crossover events, such as Sega's announcement that Sonic Frontiers would feature free Monster Hunter DLC, allowing Sonic to be seen cooking raw meat in fancy Rathalos armor. This cross-pollination of gaming universes highlights the cultural impact of the Monster Hunter brand and its ability to integrate with other major franchises.

Strategic Tips for New and Returning Hunters

For those newly accessing the game through PlayStation Plus, understanding the nuances of resource management is key. To get Bubblefoam or Bubblefoam+, players must break two parts on Mizutsune's body or rely on it to drop monster materials. Securing Sleep Herbs in the Sunbreak expansion can be achieved by completing specific quests, using Meowcenaries, or gathering the resource directly. The decision on which of the five Palico Support Types to utilize is tricky, as each one depends heavily on a specific playstyle or activity. Advanced players can leverage the Bloodlust mechanic, which rewards aggressive offensive combat with increased damage output, making it an excellent choice for those who prefer a high-risk, high-reward playstyle.

Market Position and Future Outlook

Monster Hunter Rise has established itself as a cornerstone of the action RPG genre, and its inclusion in the PlayStation Plus library ensures that its audience continues to grow. The game's depth is evidenced by the sheer number of specialized materials and crafting requirements, such as unlocking the Vaik Armor Set by acquiring a rare Fish from the Argosy. Collectors can also look for specific items like the Transcendent Rhino Beetle, which is difficult to find due to its camouflage. The integration of the game into the subscription service aligns with Sony's strategy of providing high-value content to retain subscribers, while Capcom benefits from the expanded player base and potential sales of the Sunbreak expansion. As the game continues to receive updates and community engagement, it remains a significant title in the current gaming landscape.