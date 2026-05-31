Sony Bravia 7 II Shows How RGB LED Backlighting Can Challenge OLED and Conventional LCDs

A detailed review of Sony's Bravia 7 II evaluates its RGB LED backlight, peak brightness, colour gamut coverage and design features, concluding that the set delivers impressive performance that narrows the gap with OLED while offering a distinct visual experience.

Sony has taken a bold step into the emerging world of RGB LED backlighting with its new Bravia 7 II, positioning the set as a challenger to both OLED and conventional LED televisions.

The Bravia 7 II sits alongside the higher‑end Bravia 9 II and shares Sony's renowned image‑processing engine, but its backlight is built from discrete red, green and blue LEDs rather than the all‑white or blue LED arrays typical of most LCD panels. This architecture permits each zone of the screen to emit its own precise color mix, reducing the need for heavy post‑processing through color filters and theoretically delivering a richer, more luminous palette.

In practice the system drives each LED individually, allowing fine‑grained control over color balance and brightness while also mitigating the inevitable color‑crosstalk that can arise when a single zone must serve multiple pixel hues. During extensive testing the reviewer observed only occasional, faint halos around bright color blocks-a phenomenon that became most evident on app icons such as Apple TV's Prime Video tile, where a subtle blue bleed touched the surrounding white text.

Outside of these artificial test patterns, real‑world content showed virtually no distracting bleed, and any minor shifts in hue were imperceptible to the casual viewer. In professional picture mode the Bravia 7 II delivers a strikingly accurate image across both SDR and HDR material.

The panel reaches a peak brightness of roughly 2 200 nits, more than enough to overcome most ambient lighting conditions in a typical living‑room and offering generous headroom for the majority of HDR content, which is usually mastered at around 1 000 nits. Color reproduction is vivid, with the display covering about 88 % of the BT.2020 colour space-a notable achievement for a consumer LCD, even if the industry has yet to produce a substantial library of content that exploits the full gamut.

Grayscale performance is solid, although reds tend to be a touch oversaturated and lighter greys in HDR appear slightly brighter than ideal. The TV also includes an experimental menu option that lets users switch the backlight from coloured to white LEDs; this eliminates the minimal colour‑bleed observed on certain UI elements but reduces the colour‑gamut coverage to roughly 73 % of BT.2020 and 91 % of P3, highlighting the trade‑off between pure accuracy and maximum colour breadth.

Beyond its picture quality, the Bravia 7 II incorporates several distinctive design touches. Its pedestal stand features a lenticular screen that renders cables behind it effectively invisible, delivering a sleek, almost floating appearance while maintaining practical cable management. The overall aesthetic is clean and minimalistic, aligning with modern consumer expectations for a TV that doubles as a piece of furniture.

While the RGB LED technology is still in its infancy and carries a premium price tag, Sony's execution demonstrates that it can rival OLED in brightness and surpass traditional LED panels in colour vividness, provided that manufacturers continue to adopt wider‑gamut mastering practices. For early adopters and enthusiasts seeking a new level of colour fidelity without the black‑level perfection of OLED, the Bravia 7 II represents a compelling, if niche, option in the current market





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