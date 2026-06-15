Sony Announces New PS5 Peripherals: FlexStrike Fight Stick, 27‑Inch DualSense Monitor, and Pulse Elevate Speakers

Sony reveals three upcoming PlayStation 5 accessories-a portable wireless fight stick, a QHD gaming monitor with DualSense charging, and a new Pulse Elevate speaker system-signalling continued support for the PS5 platform through 2029.

Sony has unveiled a fresh lineup of premium peripherals aimed at enhancing the PlayStation 5 experience, confirming that the company remains fully committed to expanding its ecosystem well beyond the console itself.

The announcements, made on the official PlayStation blog, include three distinct products that target different segments of the gaming community. The first is the FlexStrike wireless fighting stick, scheduled to arrive on August 6. Designed with portability in mind, the FlexStrike comes with a sturdy carry case and is timed to coincide with the release of the upcoming fighting title MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls.

Its compact form factor and wireless operation make it an appealing option for competitive players who travel to tournaments or simply prefer a space‑saving setup at home. Pre‑orders for the stick are already open at a price of $199.99 (equivalent to €199.99, £179.99, or ¥34,980). The second announcement is a 27‑inch gaming monitor that integrates a DualSense charging hook.

Set for launch on August 27 in both the United States and Japan, the monitor features a QHD IPS panel (2560×1440) with variable refresh rate (VRR) support, delivering up to 120 Hz when paired with a PS5 or the forthcoming PS5 Pro and up to 240 Hz for compatible PCs or Macs. While the exact port configuration has not been disclosed, the dual‑purpose design promises a seamless transition between console and PC gaming, positioning the display as a versatile centerpiece for any gaming station.

The third product is the Pulse Elevate wireless speaker system, which leverages the same audio technology found in Sony's Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite headsets. Although the speaker line will not ship as quickly as the other two accessories, Sony has indicated that it will become available later this year.

Pricing details for the monitor and speakers are still under wraps, but the early release of the FlexStrike price point provides a clear signal that Sony is positioning its accessories at a premium tier while still aiming for broad appeal among dedicated PlayStation fans. These announcements also serve as a reminder that Sony does not intend to retire the PS5 in the near future; industry speculation now suggests that the next generation console will not appear until at least 2029.

By continuing to invest in high‑quality peripherals, Sony is reinforcing the longevity of the PS5 platform and ensuring that gamers have a comprehensive, all‑Sony ecosystem to build around. The new hardware lineup underscores the company's strategy of pairing the console with a suite of complementary products-ranging from input devices to visual displays and audio solutions-so that players can enjoy a cohesive and premium gaming experience without needing to mix and match third‑party gear





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Playstation 5 Accessories Sony Peripheral Launch Flexstrike Fight Stick Dualsense Charging Monitor Pulse Elevate Speakers

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