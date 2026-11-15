Sony Anime President Atsuhiro Iwakami Sets 100-Year Demon Slayer Franchise Goal

Sony Music Entertainment Japan president Atsuhiro Iwakami aims to make Demon Slayer a franchise lasting 50 to 100 years, surpassing historic box office milestones and competing with long-running Shonen giants.

Atsuhiro Iwakami, the president of Sony Music Entertainment Japan and chairman of Aniplex, has articulated an ambitious long-term strategy for the Demon Slayer franchise. He stated the company intends for the series to remain culturally relevant for ten to twenty years, and potentially even fifty to one hundred years. This vision aims to create a timeless property that survives across generations, similar to legendary anime that parents share with their children.

Demon Slayer Box Office Achievements

The Demon Slayer film trilogy made history by crossing the 100 billion yen milestone worldwide. It became the first Japanese film ever to achieve this specific financial record. The franchise will adapt the rest of the Infinity Castle Arc in two more movies. There has been no confirmation regarding the adaptation of the Sunrise Countdown Arc.

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Origins and Ufotable Adaptation

Written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, the manga began serialization in The Magazine in 2016 and concluded four years later. While the manga was already decently popular, the anime adaptation by Ufotable helped it reach new heights. The striking visuals, soundtrack, and overall adaptation are among the best in the industry.

Comparison to Shonen Classics

Sony holds streaming rights to legendary anime, which explains their similar long-term plans. These stories are often carried by nostalgia and new releases, raising entire generations of Shonen fans. One Shonen classic has sold over 220 million copies, ranking seventh among the best-selling manga series of all time. Its popularity keeps rising, and it might surpass Demon Slayer soon.

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Future Franchise Expansion Challenges

Another major Shonen franchise remains ongoing with a Final Saga that will take years to conclude. It has released several non-canon movies and announced its first-ever canon movie, God Valley, this year. Even after the finale, its expansive world-building ensures new content. Demon Slayer manga sequels and spin-offs exist, but the main story ended more than six years ago with no plans for expansion.

Strategic Implications for Sony

Iwakami emphasizes that stories surviving for decades require depth. The Demon Slayer manga has around 200 chapters, which may limit long-term content. Sony must find ways to maintain relevance without relying on new manga chapters. The company aims to ensure its franchise withstands decades just like other enduring titles.