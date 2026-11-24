New Japanese lens sales charts that photographers are willing to break patterns for Sony and Sigma's newest lenses.

Yodobashi Camera, one of Japan’s largest photo retailers, shared its top 10 best-selling lenses for the second half of October. A few interesting trends stand out regarding photographers’ preferences.has discussed many times, the photography industry is notably short on public sales figures.

Charts from Japanese retailers remain among the richest, most reliable insights available, even if they don’t capture the full picture. Sigma 50-120mm f/2.8 DC OS Contemporary Sigma 50-120mm f/2.8 DC OS Contemporary Arguably the biggest takeaway is that photographers overwhelmingly prefer zoom lenses. That trend isn’t unique to this chart or to Yodobashi.

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AsWhat makes the lone prime lens on Yodobashi’s latest chart especially interesting is that it’s a super-telephoto model: the brand-new Sony FE 600mm f/6.3 GM OSS. While it’s anThat said, professional-grade optics make a strong showing across the chart. Alongside three Sony G Master lenses, the list also includes professional-grade glass from Canon and Nikon.

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Another major takeaway is that while most of the chart consists of full-frame models, Sigma's brand-new 50-120mm f/2.8 DC OS Contemporary for APS-C mirrorless cameras is proving remarkably popular. That's no surprise, given that it's an Because Yodobashi tracks each mount separately, the Sigma 50-120mm f/2.8 DC OS Contemporary actually appears three times. The Fujifilm X-mount version proved the most popular, outselling the Canon RF and Sony E-mount variants. Sigma has not announced an L-Mount version yet.

Sales data like this helps explain why camera makers heavily prioritize developing new zoom lenses, whether all-around options like the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 or professional-grade workhorses like the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II. While seasoned photographers may love prime lenses, most buyers are clearly more willing to spend their hard-earned money on versatile zooms. It Looks Like Canon Has a Hit on Its Hands With the EOS R8 Mark II