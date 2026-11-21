Explore the best-selling Sony and Panasonic Blu-ray and 4K UHD players available on Amazon. Compare features, prices, and user reviews for the S1700U, UBP-X700U, and DP-UB450 models to find the perfect home theater upgrade for your physical media collection.

The market for traditional Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray discs has experienced a significant decline over the last several years. In previous years, North American consumers could easily find players from Samsung, LG, and a handful of third-party brands looking to get in on the disc-drive action. Nowadays, the landscape has shifted dramatically, leaving North American consumers largely with only Sony and Panasonic to choose from for standalone players. This consolidation of the market does not necessarily represent a bad thing, as both remaining companies have continued to refine their hardware offerings for dedicated home theater enthusiasts.

Market Consolidation and Pricing Dynamics

Consumers can find many of those Sony and Panasonic Blu-ray players readily available on Amazon. Prices generally start around $115 for standard Blu-ray players, while 4K UHD models are usually priced at $300 or more. It really pays to ask yourself what you are looking to get from one of these AV components. Are you simply looking for a budget-friendly machine that will play Blu-rays, DVDs, and CDs? Or are you in need of a premium player with dual HDMI outputs, dedicated analog audio, and an ultra-reinforced chassis designed to reduce vibration and distortion? Both expensive and cheap players are great for a home theater; it just happens to be that the more you spend, the more features and settings come with it, along with better capabilities. There is a lot of features to juggle, so we created this list of the best-selling Blu-ray players that are actually worth buying on Amazon, in our opinion.

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Sony BDP-S1700U Budget Performance

It is not much to look at on paper, and even less impressive-looking in person, but the device has what it takes to tackle a few forms of physical media to your evenings and weekends. Delivering up to 1080p HD, the S1700U is able to play Blu-rays, DVDs, and CDs, and the front-facing USB port accepts a wide array of file formats too. Sony provides an HDMI cable in the box, and if you are mainly working off an old DVD collection, the S1700U will upscale your discs to look closer to full 1080p. The player also supports several audio formats, including Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio when the player is connected to a compatible sound system, and when the movie or TV show is encoded correctly.

You also won't need to worry about another Wi-Fi device hogging up bandwidth because the S1700U has zero internet features, not an app or an app store, and no voice assistant either. It just has a remote control. This simplicity is part of why the Amazon crowd loves the Sony BDP-S1700U, giving it a review average of 4.3 out of 5 stars, based on over 2,000 user reviews. Amazon buyers called it reliable and dependable, alongside other positive comments about its picture and sound quality. Do keep in mind that this is not a 4K UHD player, so 4K Blu-rays are not going to work. It is also worth mentioning that the player does not support HDR playback of any kind, so if you are investing in picture quality for a 4K TV or projector, we recommend the next model on our list.

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Sony UBP-X700U Premium Features

The Sony UBP-X700U is quite a significant step up from its entry-level counterpart. For starters, this is a 4K UHD player that accepts 4K UHD Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, DVDs, Super Audio CDs, and standard CDs. That is on top of the player having a USB-A port for external media. The X700U is also able to upscale regular Blu-rays to appear closer to 4K resolution, and will also upscale DVDs and lower-bitrate video files for improved picture quality. The X700U also includes HDR, with support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10, but you will need to manually toggle the output. It also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, making the player a solid pairing with most modern 4K TVs, projectors, and AV receivers.

We do like the fact that the player has two HDMI outputs if you would like to restrict one to audio only, and that there is a digital coaxial output to work with, too. You may have noticed that the X700U even has an Ethernet port: unfortunately, the connection is just for firmware updates and local network sharing, not streaming apps. On Amazon, the Sony UBP-X700U scored 4.4 out of 5 stars, based on over 450 user reviews. Most folks like the player's picture quality and versatile format support, but several buyers were let down that the player does not connect to Wi-Fi. If your router is too far away to use Ethernet, you can also load firmware updates onto a flash drive and install them manually via the X700U's front-facing USB port. Sony's attention to hardware detail ensures longevity for your physical media investment.

Panasonic DP-UB450 HDR Superiority

Next up on our list is a Panasonic player that does a solid job at matching the Sony X700U spec for spec. This is a 4K UHD player that plays back 4K discs, standard Blu-rays, DVDs, and CDs. Unfortunately, the DP-UB450 cannot play back SACDs, but don't let that deter you, because it is arguably the stronger player for HDR compatibility. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma formats. Like the others, it includes a USB-A port to load and play back external media. In a way, you can think of that $30 difference between the DP-UB450 and the Sony X700U as an HDMI cable fee, since the Panasonic does not come with the wire in the box. This makes the Panasonic DP-UB450 a highly competitive option for users prioritizing HDR format support over audio disc compatibility.