Sony Adds Death Stranding 2: On the Beach to PlayStation Plus Library

Sony's PlayStation Plus now offers the 2025 release Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, providing subscribers with a 100‑hour open‑world adventure featuring a star‑studded cast and a mature science‑fiction narrative.

On 17 November Sony announced that PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members could download the latest Death Stranding 2: On the Beach at no additional cost. The 2025 title, developed by Kojima Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, offers over 100 hours of open‑world exploration in an Australian setting.

How Sony Expands PlayStation Plus Content

Sony's monthly PlayStation Plus schedule now includes ten free games, including the flagship Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The addition comes after the company revealed the full lineup, which promises a broad range of genres for subscribers. The PlayStation 5 is the only platform on which the game will be available.

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The library update is part of Sony's strategy to increase subscriber engagement. By offering a high‑profile title from Kojima, the company aims to attract both new and existing members seeking fresh content each year.

Core Elements of Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 focuses on Sam Porter Bridges, portrayed by Norman Reedus, as he traverses post‑apocalyptic Australia to reconnect isolated colonies with the Chiral Network. Eleven months after the original 2019 release, the game introduces new terrain, hazards, and a larger, more dynamic open world.

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The narrative features a roster of notable actors, including Léa Seydoux as Fragile, Elle Fanning, Troy Baker as Higgs, and Guillermo del Toro in a cameo role. Critics have praised the game's cinematography, awarding it an 8.7 user score on Metacritic and a separate 90/100 score from OpenCritic.

Critical Reception and Gameplay Experience

Screen Rant reviewer Kyle Gratton gave the game a perfect 10/10, highlighting its cinematic cutscenes, vocal performances, and streamlined cutscene length. Gratton noted that even after committing 50 hours to side missions, the experience remained engaging and emotionally resonant.

The gameplay mechanics, centered on cargo delivery, are described as incredibly satisfying and distinct from other titles. Players can collect a range of tools and equipment to navigate the harsh landscape while managing resources and time.

Availability and Next Steps for Subscribers

Effective 17 November, all PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members can download Death Stranding 2: On the Beach at no extra charge. The function is limited to PlayStation 5 users, and the title remains part of the monthly library for the duration of the subscription cycle.

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Following the download, players can immediately begin their journey as Sam Porter Bridges, exploring the open world of Australia while encountering new enemies and completing structured and optional missions. Sony is not offering any further updates to the game's release beyond the holiday schedule, but it remains a centerpiece of the current PlayStation Plus lineup.