Sons Takes Dementia Parents to Iran From Surrey Care Home

An elderly couple with dementia was taken to Iran by their son from a Surrey care home. The incident highlights tensions between family members and care providers regarding treatment and safety risks in war-torn regions.

A son has removed his elderly parents, both suffering from dementia, from a care facility in Surrey and transported them to Iran. The couple, who reside at the Silverbirch House care home in Guildford, were taken on Wednesday after their son told staff he was picking them up for lunch. Instead, he flew them to Tehran, citing dissatisfaction with the quality of care provided at the retirement home.

The Abduction Incident and Son's Motives

The incident began on a Wednesday when the son arrived at the Silverbirch House facility to collect his parents, who are originally from Iran. He informed the staff that he was taking them out for a meal. However, several hours passed without the couple returning. Concerned staff members at the Guildford facility raised the alarm and contacted the police when the pair failed to come back as expected. When the staff finally reached the son by phone, he informed them that the couple was not returning because they were already on a plane bound for Iran.

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A source close to the situation revealed that the son was significantly unhappy with the treatment his parents were receiving at the care home. He had previously voiced these concerns to other relatives of residents at the facility. To coordinate this decision, he created a WhatsApp group with these relatives to inform them of his plan to take his parents to Iran. The source noted that this was an unusual and risky decision, given the current geopolitical climate, suggesting the family believed the situation in Iran was less dangerous than the care they perceived in Surrey.

Dangerous Travel to a Conflict Zone

The decision to travel to Iran carries severe risks, as the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office explicitly advises against all travel to the country. The latest government update warns that British nationals, including dual nationals, face significant risks of arrest, questioning, or detention by Iranian authorities. The mere possession of a British passport can be sufficient grounds for detention. Although US and Israeli bombing raids have slowed, recent strikes, including one on a communications tower in Sirik near the Straits of Hormuz on Thursday, highlight the ongoing volatility. Concurrently, two Iranian men were recently found guilty of spying in the UK, underscoring the heightened tensions.

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Photos shared on the WhatsApp group by the son show the elderly couple, who use wheelchairs, sitting in front of the Mausoleum of Hafez in Shiraz. This monument honors the 14th-century poet Hafez. The couple is believed to have flown from the UK to Tehran via Istanbul on Wednesday. The images serve as proof of their current location in southern Iran, far from the safety and familiar environment they previously enjoyed in Guildford. The juxtaposition of their vulnerable condition against the backdrop of a conflict zone has drawn sharp criticism from observers who question the wisdom of such travel.

Care Home Standards and Official Responses

The Silverbirch House, operated by Barchester Healthcare, is a 65-bed facility set over three floors, primarily caring for individuals with dementia and long-term health issues. The Care Quality Commission has rated the home as 'good' in its latest inspection. The CQC report stated that residents were happy with their care and described the staff as kind and responsive. Relatives have previously praised the home online, describing it as spotlessly clean with attentive staff. The facility charges £1,600 per week for stays, indicating a premium level of care. The son's actions contradict these positive assessments and suggest a deep disagreement with the care philosophy or execution at the home.

Surrey Police confirmed they are aware of the incident but stated that no formal investigation has been launched at this time. However, the Surrey County Council adult social care team has been notified and is working with the care home and other agencies to understand the circumstances and ensure the welfare of the two individuals. Silverbirch House issued a statement confirming that the couple went abroad with a family member and are safe and well. The care home declined to reveal specific details about the departure or the couple's exact location, emphasizing that relevant authorities are already aware of the situation.

Safety Concerns and Community Reaction

The incident has sparked concern among the community regarding the welfare of vulnerable adults. While the care home maintains that it provides high-quality, monitored care, the son's drastic measure of removing his parents from the UK highlights potential gaps in family trust and communication. The source indicated that the staff at Silverbirch House go out of their way to engage residents with activities, making the decision to leave for Iran appear even more abrupt and concerning to those who know the facility well. The couple had recently been seen enjoying a singing performance at the home, captured in photos shared on the facility's Facebook page during an open day in October.

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As the couple remains in Iran, the risk of detention or being caught in escalating conflicts remains a tangible threat. The UK government's advisory stands as a stern warning for all British citizens in the region. The silver lining in this troubling situation is that the couple is reportedly safe and well at this moment. However, the long-term implications of this unilateral decision by the son, and the potential for future complications involving border control or health issues abroad, remain to be seen as authorities continue to monitor the welfare of the elderly pair.