The Sons of Orpheus Male Choir in Tucson prepares for its final holiday season under founder Grayson Hirst, who steps down in January after raising over $400,000.

Founder Grayson Hirst is preparing to step down from his leadership role at the Sons of Orpheus Men's Choir following thirty-five years of direction. The Tucson-based ensemble is currently gearing up for its annual holiday concert series, which serves as a significant community fundraiser. This upcoming season marks the final performance cycle for Hirst, who will be succeeded by a new director in January. The choir has established itself as a cultural staple in Tucson since its inception in 1991.

Historical Origins of the Tucson Choir

Grayson Hirst established the Sons of Orpheus, the Male Choir of Tucson, in 1989 after relocating from New York. He accepted a position as a professor in the Music Department at the University of Arizona, leaving behind a distinguished career as a renowned tenor. Before his academic appointment, Hirst graduated from The Juilliard School and performed seventy operatic roles internationally. His previous career highlights included singing works by composers Puccini, Verdi, and Wagner in prestigious opera houses worldwide. Hirst also performed at Carnegie Hall during his fifteen-year tenure as a professional singer. The call to teach voice at the University of Arizona prompted his move to Arizona in 1989, where he later founded the chorus.

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Musical Heritage and Conducting Approach

The name Sons of Orpheus references Orpheus from Greek mythology, a tribute to European men's choirs that utilized the same legendary musician in their titles. Hirst developed his conducting skills by observing master conductors rather than through formal classical training. He states that he subconsciously learned the techniques required to lead a large ensemble through direct observation. Under his guidance, the group achieved rapid growth and gained international recognition for its performances. The choir has performed at high-profile venues including the White House and the Vatican. Local performances have also taken place at the San Xavier Mission in the Tucson area.

Member Perspectives and Community Impact

Richard Kennedy, a member of the Sons of Orpheus for the last eleven years, praises Hirst for bringing extensive professional experience to the group. Kennedy notes that Hirst has sung with notable figures such as Beverly Sills and Yo-Yo Ma, bringing a proven level of excellence to the chorus. The group is known for its sense of humor, blending classical pieces with comedic works like songs from Mel Brooks' Men in Tights. Kennedy emphasizes that the choir's success is directly attributed to Hirst's seasoned background and leadership style. The ensemble describes itself as a chorus that balances traditional repertoire with lighthearted entertainment.

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Holiday Concerts and Financial Contributions

The choir is currently focused on its busy holiday season, which includes four performances scheduled for December. A central component of this season is the annual holiday concert benefiting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. This year marks the twenty-eighth year of this charitable partnership between the choir and the food bank. Hirst reports that the combined efforts have raised over $400,000 for the food bank over the nearly three-decade period. The funds generated support essential services for residents in the Southern Arizona region who face food insecurity.

Leadership Transition and Future Directions

Grayson Hirst intends to step aside from his helm duties this January to allow new leadership to guide the ensemble. He expresses reluctance to use the term retire, preferring to describe his exit as stepping aside to help when called upon. Kennedy shares mixed emotions about the transition, expressing sadness at Hirst's departure but hope for the future. Kennedy hopes the new director will attract more men to join the chorus and maintain its high standards. The member also jokes that the group remains open to growth, noting that the ban on female singers ensures a long operational timeline. The Sons of Orpheus continues to be considered an absolutely Arizona institution as it prepares for this significant leadership change.