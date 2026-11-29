The Sons of Ben organized a massive tailgate and march at Subaru Park, energizing fans ahead of the must-win MLS playoff match against New England.

As the electric guitar riff from Mötley Crüe's 1989 hit single "Kickstart My Heart" resonated across the venue, the atmosphere at Subaru Park transformed into a battlefield of support. Overlooking the Commodore Barry Bridge, fireworks illuminated the sky while yellow smoke drifted onto the soccer pitch to mark the occasion. Drones hovered over sections 136-138, known locally as the River Bend, where 31-year-old Lancaster native Jared Nisly stood on a ladder facing the crowd behind him. He waved a rally towel with intense energy, feeding off the anticipation of fans waiting to see the Philadelphia Union take on New England in a must-win MLS playoff match.

Jared Nisly Leads Chants in River Bend

Nisly described his unique position as having his back to the crowd, allowing him to feel the pulse of the game through their reactions. He explained that when he hears the crowd start going, he knows to give a little more energy, and when they hit a lull, he adds a punch to keep the momentum going. This role gives him a fingerprint on the unique experience of influencing the game atmosphere, a privilege that most spectators do not get to enjoy. Nisly has been part of the Sons of Ben, the independent supporters group for the Union, since 2018. However, he did not start leading the chants until 2019, making it a significant part of his identity as a fan leader.

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Tailgating Culture Defies Windy Conditions

The tradition of tailgating began long before the match, with members and volunteers arriving early to Lot E, the typical spot for the Sons of Ben. They prepped food and set up tents and tables for the hundreds of people expected to arrive for the afternoon. Despite 14 mph winds that tipped over a DJ set, pushed a white wooden bench across the asphalt, and almost stole a tent from the ground, fans gathered together. This gathering could have been the last game of the season for the Union, adding a layer of gravity to the festivities. The group, founded in 2007 and named after Benjamin Franklin, established itself before Major League Soccer awarded Philadelphia an expansion franchise in 2009. The Union eventually kicked off their inaugural season in 2010, solidifying the deep roots of this supporter culture.

Sons of Ben President Justin Friedberg Explains Mission

Sons of Ben president Justin Friedberg addressed the misconception that the group is merely a rowdy band of hooligans in the River End. He clarified that while they stand for the whole game and get crazy, they primarily want to see the team grow because they are part of the community. Friedberg noted that volunteers work very long days, with tailgates usually starting about four hours ahead of the game and continuing until one hour before the start. He mentioned that arriving home before 9 p.m. is considered a good day for a volunteer. Despite the exhaustion, Friedberg stated he would not trade the experience for anything, describing it as a typically great day dedicated to supporting the club.

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Ryan Bross and Marilee Gorski Share Fan Perspectives

Among the attendees was 39-year-old Germantown native Ryan Bross, a Sons of Ben member dating back to the end of the 2010 season. Bross spent eight days painting a Godzilla-inspired tifo that fans would display during the game, highlighting the deep personal investment members have in the visual culture of the stadium. Marilee Gorski, a 34-year-old member for three years, echoed the sentiment of unity. Wearing a Phillie Phanatic one-piece and holding a crocheted Eagles coozie, Gorski believed the Union games have a different feel from any other Philly sports team. She described the supporters section as having an incredible vibe where everyone is together, creating a fantastic atmosphere distinct from other events.

Pre-Game March Energizes Suburban Park Concourse

Nisly grabbed his megaphone and began to chant "We love ya, we love ya, we love ya! And where you go we'll follow, we'll follow, we'll follow!" With that call, the Sons of Ben began their march in, carrying yellow smoke bombs and Union flags. They walked through the street, starting at Lot E and journeying into the main concourse of Subaru Park. Friedberg explained that getting hype and excited creates a party atmosphere where people are running around and the vibe is lively. When the area is hopping, it makes it easier to get fans even more excited as they enter the stadium. This coordinated effort ensures that the energy is high from the moment fans arrive, setting the stage for the critical playoff encounter.