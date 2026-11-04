Sonos Launches AI Voice Assistant and Presets Feature in November Update

Sonos introduces a new AI voice assistant with natural language capabilities and a Presets feature for smart home audio control, rolling out the beta on November 12.

Sonos is set to significantly upgrade its smart home audio ecosystem by integrating advanced artificial intelligence into its mobile application. The company officially announced that it will open an early-access waitlist for its new voice assistant on November 6. This strategic rollout marks a major shift in how users interact with their multi-room audio systems, moving beyond simple playback commands to more complex, conversational interfaces.

Natural Language Voice Control Capabilities

The new Sonos voice assistant represents a substantial leap from previous iterations of the company's voice technology. While older models handled basic directives such as skipping tracks or adjusting volume levels, the updated system is designed to process natural language queries with greater nuance. Users can now issue specific requests like playing classic rock songs about space or finding albums with particular cover art imagery.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Launches November 19 on PS5 with Pre-download Starting November 10

This enhanced capability extends to device management tasks that previously required manual navigation through the app interface. Commands can now group and ungroup speakers across different rooms or move audio streams between zones using spoken instructions. The system aims to reduce the friction of managing a distributed audio network without needing to physically handle a smartphone or tablet.

Introduction of Custom Audio Presets

In addition to the AI-driven voice features, Sonos is introducing a new functionality called Presets within its application. This feature allows users to save specific configurations for different occasions or times of day. Unlike standard playlists that only curate song order, Presets capture a complete state including selected tracks, specific volume levels, and the exact rooms where the audio should play.

Advertisement

This tool functions as a highly customized macro for the user's listening environment. By saving these detailed settings, individuals can instantly restore their preferred acoustic setup for activities such as morning coffee, dinner parties, or background work music. The feature addresses the common complaint that navigating multiple speaker groups and volume balances is cumbersome during daily use.

Beta Testing and Stability Concerns

Sonos has chosen to release these updates in a beta format rather than a full production launch. The early-access waitlist opens on November 6, with general availability beginning on November 12. This phased approach acknowledges past criticisms regarding the stability of the Sonos app during major software updates. The company hopes that beta testing will allow them to identify and resolve issues before widespread adoption.

Past experiences have led many consumers to view significant app updates with skepticism due to occasional bugs or performance drops. By maintaining a controlled rollout, Sonos aims to gather real-world feedback on the AI assistant's accuracy and the Presets feature's reliability. The company stated that initial results from internal testing were promising, though consistent performance across diverse home networks remains a key metric for success.

Security Rewards and Future Roadmap

To support the technical integrity of these new features, Sonos has also announced changes to its security protocols. The company confirmed it is more than quadrupling the rewards for critical findings through its bug bounty program. This financial incentive encourages external researchers to identify vulnerabilities in the new voice assistant and app infrastructure before malicious actors can exploit them.

Advertisement

The combination of AI integration, preset automation, and enhanced security measures signals a broader strategy to modernize the brand's digital experience. As smart home ecosystems become more interconnected, the ability to manage audio through natural language and saved states becomes increasingly valuable. The November rollout sets the stage for further developments in how Sonos devices communicate with other smart home technologies in the future.