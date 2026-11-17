If the vote passes, there won’t necessarily be a strike, but union leadership would be approved to call one once legal hurdles are cleared and if negotiations don’t resume.

on Oct. 26 and is open until Nov. 19. Even if the vote passes, there won’t necessarily be a strike, but union leadership would be approved to call one once legal hurdles are cleared and if negotiations don’t resume.

“The idea is that by doing our strong organizing now, we bring them back to the table and bargain in good faith,” said Elaine Newman, a mathematics and statistics professor at SSU and a bargaining team representative for the union’s Sonoma chapter. “That’s what we want more than anything. ” While the direction of the vote is unknown, Newman said the turnout has been strong heading into the last week of voting..

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The collective bargaining agreement was set to expire June 30, 2025, but there have been a series of short-term extensions since.

“After receiving the California State University’s initial salary proposal for fiscal year 2026-27 earlier this summer, the California Faculty Association immediately declared impasse. The CSU was prepared to continue bargaining and believed that meaningful opportunities remained to come to an agreement,” CSU said in a statement in response to a list of questions.

“The CSU remains committed to the collective bargaining process and will continue to negotiate in good faith. Our recent agreements with other unions representing more than 28,000 employees demonstrate the CSU’s ongoing commitment to working with our labor partners to reach fair and fiscally responsible agreements that recognize the valuable contributions of our employees while ensuring the long-term financial stability of the university.

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” The California Faculty Association represents 29,000 professors, lecturers, librarians, counselors and coaches across the CSU’s 23 campuses, including roughly 350 faculty at Sonoma State, although the number fluctuates. That’s in part because CSU and SSU relies on temporary faculty whose positions can be precarious, Newman noted — one of the reasons behind a fight for stronger job protections.

She also nodded to a sharp decrease in faculty at the Rohnert Park campus after the steep andThe faculty union is pushing for salary increases and protections related to lecturer work, academic freedom, and other issues like the use of artificial intelligence.

“A big part of our push is for fair compensation. We’ve been asking for guaranteed regular raises that help our salaries keep up with inflation. There are so many pressures in California on all working people,” Newman said. Faculty’s last raise was in 2024.

The union’s proposal includes a demand for a full-time base salary that is at least 10% of the CSU chancellor’s base salary of $795,000 and an annual cost-of-living raise based on the Consumer Price Index — the measure of prices for goods and services paid by consumers in an area — plus 2%. Newman called the CSU’s proposal “ridiculous,” noting the current inflation rate sits well above 3%.

A number of CSU campuses have been grappling with enrollment issues and budget cuts, but the system, along with the University of California, did secure significant funding out of the last state budget. SSU secured its Newman said the union’s noneconomic proposals, which the CSU have also rejected for the most part, were just as important to some of the Sonoma State members.

“Academic freedom is becoming more important in this age, and AI is creating a huge transformation. Workload is through the roof,” she said.

“We really need the CSU to not just offer a fairer salary but work with us on these other issues as well. ” Protections for academic freedom have mostly been focused on what happens in the classroom, but there’s been less movement to shore up those protections in other campus contexts, Sonoma State librarian Rita Premo said.

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“Systemwide, I think there have always been concerns about how academic freedom issues might manifest outside of classroom instruction. ”for each discipline on campus, featuring types of information to look for in studying and where to look, for instance. These guides, both for students and the larger public, can also be used to promote events happening locally or serve as digital exhibits.

A past research guide listed every book that was cited in the 1619 Project — a historical exploration and reframing of how slavery and systemic racism shaped American life — as a way to teach students how the research process works. Against a backdrop of the Trump Administration’s increased scrutiny and interference with college campus management, research and instruction, “I think the , because of everything that’s been happening around the country, really wanted to enshrine it more concretely” in the new contract, Premo explained.

In February 2026, the administration at CSU’s Cal Poly San Luis Obispo indicated it would be making changes to research guides, pause new guides and require institutional oversight for such materials going forward. A number of guides wereWhat lecturers are looking for in a new contract “is more recognition,” said Anthony Rizzuto, a full-time lecturer in the SSU English Department.

While they make up the majority of teachers across the CSU and at Sonoma State, lecturers don’t have the same security as professors. Many lecturers don’t have Rizzuto’s full-time status.

“You have to work really hard for a long time to get that status, and I think a lot of people would be interested in that opportunity,” he said, adding that status isn’t protected once achieved. “It’s hard to make a living as a lecturer alone without usually teaching at multiple schools or having another main job. ” And, when lecturers lose work, which happened in large numbers at SSU, and return, they can lose their standing as well.

“They start at square one,” Rizzuto said. “In general, I can tell you we don’t feel like we are tremendously appreciated recognized or valued. ”. Those agreements include members of the California State University Employees Union , Academic Professionals of California , United Auto Workers Local 4123, Statewide University Police Association and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 39.

On Nov. 10, another agreement was reached with CSU Employees Union. While the vote proceeds, CSU and the California Faculty Association are moving through a mediation and fact-finding process. Once that’s complete, if talks don’t resume, the union can call a strike if the current vote passes.