Sonny Rollins, Legendary Saxophonist, Dies at 95

Sonny Rollins, widely considered to be one of the greatest saxophonists of all time, has died at the age of 95. His legacy will last for centuries, with him being considered one of the most influential musicians in jazz.

Sonny Rollins , widely considered to be one of the greatest saxophonists of all time, has died at the age of 95. He was known for his eight-decade career, which led him from Harlem to the White House and all over the world.

Rollins' legacy will last for centuries, with him being considered one of the most influential musicians in jazz. He was an American tenor saxophonist and composer who fell in love with bebop and became an admirer of Charlie Parker and mentee of Thelonious Monk. Rollins had a major impact on Miles Davis and collaborated with him when he was still in his teens.

He was also known for creating classic jazz compositions such as 'St. Thomas,' 'Strode Rode,' 'Sonnymoon for Two,' and 'Pent-Up House.

' Throughout his life, Rollins battled heroin addiction and served time in prison for robbery. He also stepped away from music at various intervals, only to later return even more renowned. In recent decades, Rollins became fixated on improving his health. His accolades include the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Award, a Grammy Award for lifetime achievement, the Polar Music Prize, the Edward MacDowell Medal, the Kennedy Center Honor, and the National Medal of Arts





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Sonny Rollins Saxophonist Jazz Music Legacy

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