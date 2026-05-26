Famed tenor saxophonist Sonny Rollins, the 'Saxophone Colossus,' has died at the age of 95, his family announced on social media Monday. Rollins passed away at his Woodstock, New York home, his spokesperson noted that health problems had confined him to his home in recent years. Rollins was a jazz musician, born in Harlem, New York, on September 7, 1930, who found recognition early on as a teen jazz prodigy who showed amazing ability to improvise with the music.

Famed tenor saxophonist Sonny Rollins has died at the age of 95, his family announced Monday. The jazz music ian, who was nicknamed the 'Saxophone Colossus,' passed away at his Woodstock , New York home, his spokesperson Terri Hinte said in a statement.

Rollins' specific cause of death was not announced, according to his spokesperson, who noted that health problems had confined him to his home in recent years. The musician, born Theodore Walter Rollins in Harlem, New York on September 7, 1930, found recognition early on as a teen jazz prodigy who showed amazing ability to improvise with the music. Rollins would emerge as one of the icons of the bebop era opposite late legends such as Charlie Parker and John Coltrane.

In his career, Rollins had played alongside late jazz giants such as Parker, Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and Dizzy Gillespie, among others. He constantly tweaked his style as he described himself to the as 'a work in progress' artistically.

He told the AP in 2007, 'I don't consider myself a musician that has learned as much as I want to learn,' Rollins said that it had been 'excruciating' listening to earlier work - which garnered him the most attention in his career - as he detected miscues decades later. Musically, Rollins remained consistently active, having released multiple albums through the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s before health issues led him to retire.

He won two Grammys on seven career nominations, his first coming for best jazz instrumental album for his 2001 record This is What I Do. Five years later, he won the Grammy for best jazz instrumental solo for 2006's Why Was I Born? which was on the album Without a Song: The 9/11 Concert, a Boston show that was held just four days after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Rollins was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004; and was a 2010 National Medal of Arts Recipient. He told the AP around the time of his 2011 Kennedy Center honors that he was proud of consistently looking past trends in his artistry, and playing from the heart.

'The thing that I am most proud of in my career is the fact that I was able to see beyond being popular and all that stuff and do what my inner self told me to do,' Rollins said. 'If young musicians can realize that, that will help them stick to their ideals with music.

', Rollins was diagnosed with the lung disease pulmonary fibrosis, leading to his final live performance in 2012 and full retirement from music two years later. Rollins three years ago sold the rights to his material to the company Reservoir Media for an undisclosed sum. Rollins told the New York Times in 2020 that the thing he missed most post-retirement, was performing - and the connection he felt it established between him and the universe.

Rollins was diagnosed with the lung disease pulmonary fibrosis, leading to his final live performance in 2012 and retirement from music two years later. He said his longevity led to him functioning as an unofficial ambassador for the jazz genre, He was honored by the Kennedy Center in 2011 and played a couple of concerts early on where he was out in the open in the afternoon,' Rollins said.

'I was able to look up in the sky, and I felt a communication; I felt that I was part of something. Not the crowd. Something bigger.

', Branford Marsalis took to X on Monday to remember Rollins, calling him 'one of the greatest ever' whose 'music will live forever', Rollins saw as one of the icons of the bebop era opposite late legends such as Charlie Parker and John Coltrane, Rollins played alongside late jazz giants such as Parker, Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and Dizzy Gillespie, among others





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