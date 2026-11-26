HBO Max announces the March 2027 premiere for Sonnental, a six-part mystery thriller from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. The series stars Lisa Vicari in a gripping investigation linked to classic German folklore.

The highly anticipated mystery thriller series Sonnental is officially scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in March 2027, marking a significant new entry in the genre landscape. This six-part limited series originates from the creative duo of Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who previously achieved global acclaim for Netflix's cult sci-fi mystery Dark. That acclaimed show ran for three seasons from 2017 to 2020, establishing a dedicated international fanbase for the creators' signature blend of atmospheric tension and complex narrative structures.

Plot Details and Lead Cast

Lisa Vicari headlines the series in the pivotal role of Anja Vogler, a criminal profiler who returns to her hometown to investigate a gruesome murder. As the body count rises in this small community, Vogler uncovers an eerie and disturbing link between the recent killings and the dark tales contained within Struwwelpeter. This classic German children's book, originally published in 1845, was designed to warn children against misbehaving through terrifying consequences. The plot suggests that the murders are not random but are instead choreographed according to the morbid scenarios found in these traditional stories.

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Joining Vicari in the main cast is Peter Kurth, who plays investigator Norbert Troschitz. The supporting ensemble features Jan Friedrichsen as Anja's son Max, alongside Iris Böhm as her mother Kerstin. Additional cast members include Merlin Rose, Maria Simon, Mišel Matičević, and Stipe Erceg, all contributing to the dense web of characters inhabiting the fictional town. The series is created by Matija Dragojević, who co-wrote the screenplay with Bob Konrad, bringing a fresh perspective to the mystery genre.

Creator Background and Star Credentials

Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have long been recognized for their ability to craft intricate, multi-layered narratives that keep audiences guessing until the very end. Their work on Dark is frequently cited as a benchmark for modern television storytelling, characterized by its non-linear timeline and deep character development. Sonnental aims to replicate that success while exploring different thematic territory, moving away from time travel to focus on psychological horror and folkloric themes.

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Lisa Vicari brings substantial experience to the role, having previously starred in Dark, which served as her breakout international hit. Her broader credits include the thriller series Hijack, the western Django, and the long-running German police procedural Tatort. Peter Kurth also boasts a robust resume, including roles in the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna and the show Criminal: Germany. He most recently portrayed Hermann Kafka in the 2025 biographical drama film Franz, demonstrating his range across both television and film.

Official Teaser Release and Folklore Integration

HBO Max has released the official teaser for Sonnental, which opens with a chilling shot of a dark forest road before transitioning into unsettling vignettes from the series. The trailer features a child's voiceover reading, "Der Friederich, der Friederich, Das war ein arger Wüterich!" which is the opening couplet from "The Story of Wicked Frederick" in Struwwelpeter. This audio cue immediately establishes the tone of the show and highlights the central narrative device linking the murders to the children's book.

The integration of Struwwelpeter serves as more than just a stylistic choice; it provides the structural framework for the crimes. Each episode likely explores a different tale from the book, translating its 19th-century moral lessons into modern, lethal consequences. This approach allows the series to comment on contemporary societal issues while maintaining the suspense and dread associated with the original text. The visual style of the teaser promises a grim and atmospheric aesthetic consistent with the creators' previous work.

Release Schedule and Availability

While the specific day for the March 2027 premiere has not yet been announced, all six episodes are confirmed to debut on HBO Max. This release strategy suggests a full-season drop, allowing viewers to binge the entire mystery in one sitting. The show will be available globally on the streaming platform, reaching the same international audience that propelled Dark to fame.

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For fans of atmospheric thrillers and complex character studies, Sonnental represents a must-watch event. The combination of a stellar cast, respected creators, and a unique narrative hook based on German folklore ensures high anticipation. As the March 2027 date approaches, more details regarding episode length, specific plot points, and additional cast announcements are expected to emerge from HBO Max marketing campaigns.