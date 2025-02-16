Sonja Morgan Reveals Jill Zarin's Role in the Cancellation of RHONY: Legacy

Sonja Morgan, former cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City, reveals the truth behind the cancellation of the planned RHONY: Legacy show. Morgan claims that Jill Zarin's unreasonable salary demands were the primary reason for the show's demise.

Sonja Morgan , known for her candid opinions on The Real Housewives of New York City, recently shed light on the demise of the planned RHONY : Legacy show. Legacy aimed to bring back former cast members for their own series after Bravo rebooted the main show in Season 14 with a fresh cast. Morgan, a part of the show during the reboot, revealed that discussions about Legacy ultimately fell through due to one ex-cast member.

During an appearance on the Reality Court podcast, Morgan expressed her shock and disappointment upon learning that Legacy wouldn't move forward. Host Ace Fanning then inquired about rumors circulating about Jill Zarin's involvement, suggesting she had sabotaged the deal for the rest of the cast. Morgan confirmed these rumors, clarifying that Zarin, although joining the show later in Season 3, had attempted to negotiate a salary equal to that of Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, despite her absence from the show since Season 4. Morgan asserted that Zarin's demands were unreasonable, stating, 'She really screwed us. She thought she should get paid the same as me, Ramona, and LuAnn, but you haven't been on TV for seven years. It's like, no, that doesn't make any sense.'Morgan further illustrated her point by referencing Bethenny Frankel's experience. Frankel, despite her close friendship with Zarin, had her own spin-off show, 'Bethenny Ever After,' which didn't command the same salary as her time on 'The Real Housewives of New York.' Morgan argued that producers need to ensure financial viability for new ventures and that Zarin's demands were unrealistic. Morgan also mentioned that Ramona Singer had declined to participate in Legacy due to a serious romantic relationship





