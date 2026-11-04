Sonic the Hedgehog Surprise Cameo in Angry Birds Movie 3 Trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog appears in the Angry Birds Movie 3 trailer for the 2026 release, shocking fans and validating the cast lineup. Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad star in this animated family comedy.

Video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog has made a surprising cameo appearance in the promotional material for the upcoming animated feature, Angry Birds Movie 3. The surprise occurred at the 1:47 mark in a trailer released for the 2026 movie, shocking fans who were reviewing the footage. This unexpected crossover event has generated significant buzz across social media platforms, with viewers expressing disbelief at seeing the blue hedgehog in a film focused on the Angry Birds franchise.

Sonic the Hedgehog Cameo Details

The trailer revealed a glimpse of Sonic the Hedgehog that many observers initially thought was a digital manipulation. One comment highlighted the confusion, noting that the parody account DiscussingFish had recently posted a convincing edit of Sonic in the third Angry Birds film to test viewer gullibility. However, the presence of the character in the official material was confirmed to be real, distinguishing it from the hoaxes circulating online. Another viewer echoed this sentiment, questioning whether the trailer was legitimate before realizing the character was indeed part of the film.

Also read Jisoo to Release Original Song for Upcoming ‘The Angry Birds Movie 3’ (Exclusive)

Cast and Production Team

The main voice cast for the upcoming feature includes Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad, who return to voice their respective characters. Additional stars in the ensemble include Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Danny McBride, and Marcello Hernández. The film also features performances from Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, and the YouTuber MrBeast. Supporting roles are filled by Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson, and James Austin Johnson, creating a large and diverse group of voices for the animated production.

Plot Focus on Fatherhood

The narrative of Angry Birds Movie 3 centers on the life of Red as he establishes a family with Silver. The central plot device explores the challenges Red faces while raising his children, placing fatherhood at the heart of the story. This domestic focus is juxtaposed with a grave threat directed at the island home of the birds. The story requires Red to balance his new familial responsibilities with the need to protect his community from external dangers.

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Teamup and Adversity

To counter the serious danger facing their home, Red must recruit help from his long-time friends. He teams up with Chuck, Bomb, and other familiar characters from the franchise to combat the adversity. This collaboration is essential as they work to negate the threat and ensure the safety of the island. The dynamic between the characters highlights the enduring bonds formed through previous adventures while introducing new stakes related to family and protection.

Entertainment Industry Context

This release is part of a busy period for animated cinema and streaming content. In other industry news, filmmaker Tim Burton addressed inquiries regarding a potential revisit to Corpse Bride. Additionally, the horror series It: Welcome to Derry aired a special Halloween episode that serves as a prequel to the main series, hinting at the future of streaming television. Meanwhile, actor Johnny Depp discussed the conditions required for him to return to his iconic role, adding to the ongoing conversation in pop culture.