Sonic the Hedgehog Makes Surprise Appearance in Angry Birds Movie 3 Trailer

Paramount's second Angry Birds Movie 3 trailer features a surprise Sonic the Hedgehog crossover as Red juggles fatherhood of three and saving the world.

Paramount has released a second trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3, and it includes a surprise appearance by Sonic the Hedgehog. The newly released preview gives the Angry Birds sequel a crossover moment that few viewers were expecting. The development is still unfolding, and further details are expected to emerge as more information becomes available.

Sonic the Hedgehog Crossover in Angry Birds Movie 3

Sonic the Hedgehog makes a big-screen appearance in Paramount's new trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3. Before this trailer, no one expected the character to appear on screen before the next Sonic film. The moment is presented as a surprise inside the Angry Birds sequel rather than as a separate promotional tie-in.

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The trailer also lays out the storyline that audiences can expect from the latest entry in the Angry Birds franchise. The preview shows Red dealing with being a father of three while simultaneously trying to save the world. That combination of family responsibility and a large-scale threat is the central tension the trailer highlights.

Sonic Franchise Background and Box Office Record

Sonic the Hedgehog's live-action and animation hybrid movie franchise began in 2020. Ben Schwartz voices the iconic video game character, while Jim Carrey plays the villain Dr. Robotnik. The first film grossed $320 million at the box office.

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That performance led Paramount to release two sequels, in 2022 and 2024. Collectively, the Sonic films have earned more than $1 billion so far. The studio has also set a fourth installment for March 19, 2027.

What the Crossover Means for Fans and the Franchise

For audiences, the crossover offers a reason to watch The Angry Birds Movie 3 beyond its core cast and story. Fans of the Sonic films get an early look at the character outside his own series, while Angry Birds viewers see a familiar video game character appear in their franchise. The trailer does not reveal the full scope or length of Sonic's role in the film.

Paramount has not been quoted in the available report explaining the reasons behind the appearance. The studio's scheduled dates currently confirmed in the source are the March 19, 2027 release for the fourth Sonic installment and the existing Angry Birds Movie 3 trailer rollout. Viewers who want to see the moment for themselves can watch the trailer in the original report, which contains the full preview.