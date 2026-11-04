Sonic the Hedgehog Crossover Appearance in Angry Birds Movie 3

Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog makes a surprise cameo in The Angry Birds Movie 3 trailer, marking another cross-franchise collaboration following Sega's acquisition of Rovio.

Sega's iconic blue mascot is set to appear in The Angry Birds Movie 3 before its scheduled December 23rd release. A new trailer from Paramount Pictures reveals a brief scene where Sonic races through a jungle alongside Chuck, the yellow bird character voiced by Josh Gad. This unexpected crossover marks a significant moment for fans who have been anticipating further interaction between the two major gaming franchises now under the same corporate umbrella.

Sonic and Chuck Jungle Race Scene

The latest promotional material shows Sonic moving at high speed through dense foliage while interacting with the avian protagonist. Viewers hear a distinct laugh during this sequence that strongly resembles the voice work of Ben Schwartz, who provides the voice for Sonic in the current film series. While Paramount has not officially confirmed whether Schwartz or Roger Craig Smith is providing the vocal performance, the context suggests it is likely Schwartz given his ongoing role in the franchise.

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Corporate Synergy Between Sega and Rovio

This crossover event highlights the strategic benefits of Sega acquiring Rovio Entertainment in 2023. Both Sonic the Hedgehog and Angry Birds are now owned by the same parent company, facilitating easier collaborations across different media properties. The appearance serves as early promotional content for upcoming projects, including potential ties to the Mario film universe which also falls under Sega's distribution network handled by Paramount.

Historical Context of Sonic Media Appearances

Sonic has previously appeared in various non-Sega productions, including a public service announcement in a 2012 Disney project. He also made a notable cameo in the 2022 animated film Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers, replacing an initially planned appearance by Jar Jar Binks. These earlier instances demonstrate how the character has been utilized across different studios to appeal to broader audiences beyond his core video game roots.

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Fan Reception and Future Expectations

Audiences generally welcome these cross-franchise moments without requiring complex narrative explanations. The concept of characters sharing screens aligns with previous successful crossovers like the Olympic Games appearances featuring Sonic and Mario. Fans express enthusiasm for seeing their favorite characters interact, regardless of the specific mechanics that allow such encounters within fictional universes.

Upcoming Release Schedule Details

The Angry Birds Movie 3 will premiere on December 23rd, offering viewers a chance to see Sonic's cameo in theaters. Meanwhile, Sonic's own next standalone film installment is scheduled for March of next year. This timeline allows fans to experience both characters in separate contexts while enjoying the bonus content provided by the recent trailer release.