Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Metal Sonic and the Team Sonic Saga

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 follows the adventures of Team Sonic (Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles) as they join forces with newcomer Amy Rose to take on a dangerous new enemy. The heroes are forced into a battle against Metal Sonic, a deadly version of the titular character created by Dr. Robotnik for the sole purpose of defeating him.

Sonic races to the finish line. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 follows the adventures of Team Sonic (Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles) as they join forces with newcomer Amy Rose to take on a dangerous new enemy.

The heroes are forced into a battle against Metal Sonic, a deadly version of the titular character created by Dr. Robotnik for the sole purpose of defeating him. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 director Jeff Fowler announced on social media that he has officially finished production on the upcoming film. Fowler, who has helmed every live-action Sonic movie so far, also posted a photo of himself on Instagram alongside the news with a very familiar character.

The behind-the-scenes photo the director posted was of himself alongside a figure of Metal Sonic while holding a slate. The robotic villain was teased during Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and is expected to play a major role in the highly anticipated sequel. While story details for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 remain largely under wraps, it has been confirmed that Ben Schwartz will return as the voice of Sonic.

The film will also feature a large ensemble cast including Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik), Kristen Bell (Amy Rose), Idris Elba (Knuckles), Keanu Reeves (Shadow the Hedgehog), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails), and Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone). Meanwhile, Nick Offerman, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, and Ben Kingsley have all been confirmed, but their roles are undisclosed at the time of this article's publication. The iconic franchise's movies have been incredibly successful.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which premiered in December 2024, has become the biggest box office hit of the film series so far, bringing in $218 million domestically and more than $422 million worldwide. The first installment exceeded expectations with $148 million at the domestic box office and $319 million globally. Its follow-up, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, earned $190 million domestically and $405 million worldwide.

The Sonic the Hedgehog films are based on a Japanese video game franchise of the same name created for Sega by developers Yuji Naka, Naoto Ohshima, and Hirokazu Yasuhara. The games center on Sonic, who is known for his speed, as he fights against Doctor Eggman. While the franchise is best known for its platforming titles developed by Sonic Team, it has also expanded into racing, fighting, sports, and party games created by several different studios.

Subscribe for in-depth Sonic the Hedgehog 4 newsletter Unlock deeper context by subscribing to our newsletter for comprehensive Sonic the Hedgehog 4 coverage, expanded background, and franchise perspective that complements what you've learned. Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. The first Sonic game launched in 1991 on the Sega Genesis.

The title quickly became a major success and helped establish Sega as one of the most dominant gaming companies of the early '90s. Following the original, Sega Technical Institute developed several sequels along with the spin-off Sonic Spinball. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will premiere in theaters on March 19, 2027





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Sonic The Hedgehog Team Sonic Amy Rose Metal Sonic Dr. Robotnik Jeff Fowler Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Sega Genesis Sonic Team Sonic Spinball Metal Sonic Team Sonic Amy Rose Dr. Robotnik Jeff Fowler Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Sega Genesis Sonic Team Sonic Spinball Metal Sonic

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