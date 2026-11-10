Sonia Gandhi Gives an Intimate Account of Her Husband Rajiv Gandhi’s Final Days and Assassination

In an exclusive excerpt from her new memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love,' the president of the Indian National Congress opens up, for the first time publicly, about losing her husband, the former prime minister of India, to political violence, surviving “that night of horror,” and navigating grief.

were announced for May 1991. Rajiv was soon immersed in work on the party manifesto and meetings to decide on the Congress candidates. He was well aware of the grave danger he was exposed to from diverse terrorist groups.

But it was his task to lead his forces in the electoral battle. As he said whenever the subject came up of the threat to his life, “If it comes to having to die for what one believes in, I don’t hesitate. ” As president of the Congress Party, he would have to cover thirty thousand kilometers and more than six hundred parliamentary and assembly constituencies, in every region and almost every state of the country.

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It was going to be the longest stretch of time we’d be apart from each other in all the years of our marriage. With him being on the move constantly, in those pre-smartphone days I’d get news from his staff and only occasionally hear directly from him. If I was exhausted from the one campaign, he was that much more so from weeks of being on the go for almost twenty hours a day.

He hadn’t been able to eat or sleep properly, as often one day’s program slipped without break into the next. Rather than cancel an engagement, he’d snatch some rest by closing his eyes briefly in between. On some days he used a small plane or helicopter to cover the distances, occasionally piloting the aircraft. On other days he drove long distances by car, addressing scores of formal and informal meetings, at times till the small hours of the day.

Everywhere he was mobbed and his schedule frequently delayed. I felt stricken to see his hands and arms badly scratched and swollen, his body bruised and aching from all the hugs and handshakes he had received from well-wishers. Stretched out with a bolster under his feet, he talked to us about his punishing tours, and how much he was looking forward to the closing of the campaign. When I asked him, “Do you think we have a good chance?

” he answered tentatively, “It’s going to be a tough fight, let’s see . . . ” Our daughter, Priyanka, and I were glad to tell him that we were confident of a victory for him in his constituency.

On the morning of May 20, we drove together to the polling booth to cast our vote. On the way back I told him how flustered I’d been looking for the spot where I had to place my mark. The ballot paper was a large sheet, and I was confused by the plethora of party symbols printed on it. For a moment I even thought I’d have to forgo giving him my vote.

He laughed, holding my hand with that gentle touch that never failed to dispel my anxiety. He left for another day’s tour and was scheduled to touch down at Delhi airport later, just to change from a helicopter to a plane that would take him to Orissa. I was excited to get a sudden message that he’d come home briefly at around four fifteen in the afternoon.

He had a quick bath and a snack; then it was time to leave. He spoke on the phone to our son, Rahul, to wish him well for a coming test and cautioned him lovingly to be careful about his safety. He said goodbye to Priyanka, then suddenly turned to me, and said, “Why don’t you come with me? ” I was tempted for a moment, then replied, “I’m still very tired, Rajiv.

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I’ll see you when you get back. ” “All right,” he laughed.

“It’s just two more days anyway. ” He was scheduled to return for a break before going on to the last stage of campaigning. We gave each other a goodbye hug and he left. I watched him, as was my habit, from behind the curtain, till he disappeared from view.

It’s more than thirty years since that fateful evening. I still find it searing to revisit those events. Some parts remain a blur in my mind. I thought then and afterwards, many times—why, why didn’t I go with him?

My last living image of him is his smile as he looks back, waves to me, and steps into the car that will drive him to the airport. Rajiv had completed his campaign rallies in Bhubaneshwar in Orissa, flown to Andhra Pradesh for more rallies, and then was going to Madras .

He was informed that the plane that was to fly him to Tamil Nadu had developed a snag, then came a second message that it was now in order. He reached Madras and immediately set off by road towards a small town then unknown to most people called Sriperumbudur. That was going to be his last engagement of the day.

He’d already covered many important places in the state, but he didn’t want to disappoint the candidate, a senior Congress Party representative, Maragatham Chandrashekhar; she had pleaded with him to stop there for just a brief meeting. He stepped out of the car to meet party workers who had lined up to welcome him. He walked down the receiving line and was asked by one of the workers to pause and listen to her daughter recite him a poem.

Smiling, he cheerfully agreed. Next in line was a woman holding a garland who motioned as if to offer it to him. As he bent his head to receive it, she detonated the explosives strapped to her body. The explosion killed him and fourteen others in his vicinity, as well as the assassin, and injured another forty-three.

It was May 20, 1991, and Rajiv was forty-six years old; three months later we would have celebrated his forty-seventh birthday. My recollection of many details of that time is sketchy. I was so overwhelmed by panic and pain that for years they absented themselves from my memory. As hard as I tried, it was like attempting to read words on a blank piece of paper.

Much later, some moments returned to my mind, but to this day my own memories here are mixed with what has been recounted to me by my daughter and others. Some images are etched clearly in my mind, others are blurred and disjointed. I remember that at some point during that night of horror I dragged myself through the corridor towards the porch and drew aside the curtain on the main door to look for Priyanka.

I saw a cluster of staff members huddled together, sobbing, tears streaming down their faces, the children’s nanny, Ongmu, wailing loudly. I retreated; my head was spinning. I could barely feel my legs. I was about to fall.

Priyanka saw me; she held me up and took me to her room, made me sit on her bed. On May 27 Rahul, Priyanka, and I set out with relatives and friends by a special train for Allahabad. We travel through the night, an exhausting journey broken by frequent stops. At every break crowds of mourners surge forward for a glimpse of the urn containing Rajiv’s ashes.

We reach his constituency, Amethi, at three thirty in the morning. People are waiting, grieving and disconsolate. They had placed their trust in him, shared their pains, hopes, and aspirations with him. They had given him their vote and wanted to see him return as their prime minister.

Instead, they are paying their last tearful tribute to their leader’s ashes. We reach Allahabad later on the morning of May 28 and are driven to Rajiv’s ancestral home. We place the urn on the platform where the ashes of his grandfather, his brother, and his mother had been placed before. In the afternoon we are taken by boat to the sacred Sangam for the immersion.

Two decades earlier, on a pearly dawn, we had set off—Rajiv, his brother Sanjay, and I—on a boat ride to the Sangam at my mother-in-law’s request. Rajiv had pointed out the different colors of the water, the mood of the two rivers, one almost resisting merging with the other. He had explained the religious belief in a third river, the invisible Saraswati flowing below the mighty Ganga and the Yamuna.

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Finally he had guided me through the meaning of the ritual that we were then to perform. On this day we are taken on a boat towards the Sangam—Rahul, Priyanka, and I. Crowds on other boats encircle us, chanting Rajiv’s name. We reach a platform raised over the water. We clamber onto it with others, amidst Vedic chanting.

Rahul, with the priest by his side, empties his father’s ashes into the river. Priyanka holds me tenderly as my tears blind me to the scene. A military band plays “Abide with Me,” one of Mahatma Gandhi’s favorite hymns. We are taken to the shore and then back to Swaraj Bhawan.

I find Rajiv’s travel bag—someone had brought it back. He had always packed his own bags, whether for official or personal tours—as his mother had brought him up to do things on his own. My heart racing, I open it: two khadi kurta sets, handkerchiefs, a shawl, his underclothes neatly folded. His little toilet bag, toothbrush and shaver, his hairbrush, dark glasses, and a portable radio.

In an inside zippered compartment, the portable array of family photographs he always carried with him—the first picture he took of me in Cambridge, and later ones. I look at them one by one: the children at different stages of their growing up, his mother and brother. A separate bag has the clothes he had changed out of. I bend over it, seeking to inhale the elusive scent of my beloved, gone forever.

Many of Rajiv’s friends had also come to attend his funeral. I met them briefly with the children. We were touched that some of them had come all the way from distant countries to bid him their last farewell. They were friends from his time in Cambridge as well as from his school days and his years as a pilot.

It was a testament to the bond that had kept them close through the years. My maternal uncles, my mother, and my sister Nadia had come, too, and both my sisters’ estranged husbands. Mother and Nadia stayed back after the funeral to comfort and support us.

From the time they first met Rajiv, they had loved him and looked to him as the special human being he was—caring, joyful, always ready to cheer up and help others, his beautiful eyes and smile a reflection of his inner being. At times over the next few weeks I could feel a certain restlessness in Nadia.

A few days before her departure, while sitting in the drawing room in the afternoon, the two of us alone, she began to talk about our young days when I was still at home before I went to Cambridge—how she always looked up to me and admired me, even though she’d tell tales to our mother on her older sisters, of our games, of my helping her with her homework, of Rajiv when she first saw him. Suddenly she became very serious and, looking straight into my eyes, she exclaimed, “Sonia, they killed your mother-in-law, now they have killed your husband.

What are you still doing here? What are you waiting for? For your children’s turn, and yours? India has brought you so much sorrow.

Come home, Sonia, we all want you to come back . ” I was stunned by her words. For a moment I couldn’t even speak, but as I regained my composure, I replied firmly, “No, Nadia, no! You can’t understand.

This is my home. It is my country, my children’s country. ” From BELONGING: A Journey of Love by Sonia Gandhi, to be published on November 10, 2026, by The Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2026 by Sonia Gandhi.

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