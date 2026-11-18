Court hears how Sonia Exelby flew to Florida to meet Dwain Hall, accused of murdering her after she attempted to end her own life following mental health struggles.

Sonia Exelby, a 32-year-old music tutor from Portsmouth, told her accused killer, Dwain Hall, that she could not be without him in the months before her death, a court in central Florida heard. The tragedy unfolded after Exelby flew from her home in Portsmouth to meet the 54-year-old mechanic, who worshipped the Egyptian god of death, in October last year.

The Online Fetish Connection

Dwain Hall, who used the online moniker 'Alphasadist', cultivated a two-year relationship with Exelby, known as 'Already Yours', on a hardcore fetish website. Prosecutors allege that Hall groomed Exelby, who suffered from bipolar disorder and bulimia, to become her self-proclaimed executioner. Hall maintained multiple accounts, including 'SilverWolf44646', where he described himself as a Florida-based sadist seeking a companion for extreme acts. Exelby, who had attempted suicide by overdose twice, reached out to many men online expressing her desire to die but feeling unable to do it alone.

Also read Dwain Hall Trial Florida Murder of Sonia Exelby

The Flight to Florida and Regret

In October last year, Exelby deceived her long-term partner, Stevie Hunt, by claiming she was visiting her sisters, but instead booked a flight to the United States. While in the air, she sent an email to herself filled with sorrow and regret, writing that she wished she were home and felt sick about her actions. Hunt discovered the email two days later after Exelby's credit cards were repeatedly charged by a breakdown company owned by Hall. British police alerted US authorities, who began tracking the connection between the two individuals through the financial records linked to Hall's business.

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Allegations of Abuse and Murder

Prosecutors presented evidence that Exelby had changed her mind about ending her life once she arrived in the US. Instead of helping her die, Hall allegedly continued to beat and abuse her before stabbing her to death. The jury at the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala was shown messages where Exelby expressed deep attachment, stating she missed her 'alpha sadist' and that her cheeks ached from grinning because she had missed him. Despite these expressions of love, investigators found her half-naked body buried in a shallow grave near Marion Oaks, where Hall lived. She had sustained four stab wounds, and police recovered a knife with her blood on it that Hall had mailed to a friend.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

Dwain Hall has pleaded not guilty to the charges of kidnapping and murder. He claims the encounter involved consensual rough sex and denies killing Exelby. However, digital forensics revealed that Hall attempted to erase every trace of Exelby from his phone, including nude photos and a video, shortly after her death. The case continues as the jury reviews the digital communications and financial trails that link Hall to Exelby's final days. The trial proceeds with both sides presenting arguments regarding the sequence of events that led to the tragic death of the talented pianist from Portsmouth.