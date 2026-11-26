Dwain Hall receives two life sentences for the kidnapping and murder of Sonia Exelby, who was lured to Florida via an online fetish chatroom.

The family of Sonia Exelby, a 32-year-old music tutor from Portsmouth, has expressed extreme relief following the conviction of Dwain Hall, who was sentenced to life in prison for her murder. The case, which has drawn international attention, concluded with Hall receiving two consecutive life sentences after a trial that revealed a chilling sequence of online grooming and cross-border kidnapping.

The Fatal Journey to Florida

Sonia Exelby traveled 4,300 miles from the United Kingdom to Florida last year after connecting with Hall on an extreme fetish pornography website. The platform, where Hall used the username AlphaSadist, has since been shut down by authorities. Investigators determined that Exelby, who had a documented history of self-harm and previous suicide attempts, was actively seeking online individuals willing to kill her violently as part of a sadistic fetish exchange.

Also read Dwain Hall Sentenced to Life for Murder of Sonia Exelby

Hall, a 54-year-old self-confessed pagan worshipper and sadist, lured Exelby to a remote Airbnb cabin in a dense forest. According to police reports and trial evidence, Exelby had paid Hall $4,000, equivalent to approximately £3,000, for the purpose of being tortured and killed. The vulnerable woman believed she was entering a consensual encounter based on her online interactions, unaware that Hall intended to end her life permanently.

Discovery of the Victim

Exelby was reported missing from her home on October 12, last year, prompting police to establish that she had left the country. Her body was discovered on October 17 in Marion County, Florida, in a shallow grave located in dense woodland. The grave was situated approximately a 45-minute drive away from the Airbnb where Exelby had been staying with Hall at the time of her disappearance.

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US investigators located the body with the assistance of sniffer dogs. Preliminary findings indicated that Hall had stabbed Exelby four times. The prosecution described the act as being carried out to act out Hall's sadistic pleasure, marking a brutal end to a journey that began with digital correspondence.

Investigation and Prosecution

Hall was traced by police through digital and financial footprints left during his attempts to evade detection. Investigators discovered that Hall had attempted to use Exelby's credit card with the roadside assistance company he owned. This digital trail allowed law enforcement to identify and arrest the suspect, leading to his eventual trial at the Marion County Judicial Centre.

During the week-long trial, evidence presented to the jury included details of Hall's online persona and the financial transactions associated with the crime. Hall was observed smiling and laughing with his defense team during proceedings. Despite his demeanor, jurors returned unanimous guilty verdicts for kidnapping and first-degree murder after less than an hour of deliberation.

Family Tributes and Emotional Aftermath

Sonia Exelby's siblings, Gemma Isaj and Sara Exelby, along with her fiancé Stevie Hunt, attended the trial as witnesses. Their presence was made possible through a GoFundMe campaign that raised approximately £10,000 to cover flight and travel costs from the UK. The family members were described as emotional while giving evidence but found comfort in the fact that Hall would spend the rest of his life behind bars.

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Luke Wilton, Sonia Exelby's brother, stated that reliving the intense year following his sister's death was incredibly overwhelming. He emphasized that attending the trial with loved ones was essential and credited the support from friends and donors for making their journey possible. He specifically praised the personal efforts displayed by the Floridian state authorities and the continued backing from UK authorities.

Justice Served and Return Home

Gemma Isaj told reporters that the family is feeling extremely overwhelmed and is trying to take time to process the events. She expressed overwhelming gratitude for the kindness and warmth they received from everyone in Florida. The siblings returned to the UK on Tuesday, describing themselves as physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausted but pleased that justice was finally served.

Exelby's family highlighted the collective effort of the support network that aided them during the investigation and trial. They noted that the help received had entered their hearts and provided necessary support during a terrifying time. The life sentence handed to Dwain Hall marks the conclusion of a legal process that began with the disappearance of a woman seeking solace in a tragic and misguided online connection.