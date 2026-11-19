The family of victim Sonia Exelby expresses deep gratitude for public donations as the trial of alleged murderer Dwain Hall concludes in Florida.

The grieving family of Sonia Exelby has publicly thanked well-wishers for their overwhelming generosity as the trial of Dwain Hall nears its conclusion in Florida. The mother of one, who was 32 years old at the time of her death, died just hours after arriving in the United States from the United Kingdom. Her brother, Luke Wilton, stated that the family was "blown away" by the support received during the legal proceedings against the man accused of her kidnapping and murder.

Trial Details and Financial Support for Family

Mechanic Dwain Hall, aged 54, is currently standing trial in Ocala, Florida, for the October kidnapping and murder of Sonia Exelby. Hall, who used the online alias "Alpha-sadist," denies all charges related to the crime. The trial has taken place in Marion County, where the family traveled from their home in Portsmouth to attend the hearings. To assist with the significant costs of international travel and accommodation, the family established a GoFundMe campaign with a target of £10,000. Luke Wilton confirmed that the fundraiser was nearly complete, with the family remaining just £300 short of their goal.

Also read Sonia Exelby Murder Trial: Dwain Hall Accused of Grooming British Tutor

Family Statements and Emotional Impact on Proceedings

Luke Wilton shared a detailed update regarding the family's experience, noting that the trial is fully underway and the reality of the situation has set in quickly. He described the emotional toll of reliving the past year within such a compressed timeframe, emphasizing that the presence of loved ones was essential. Wilton expressed profound gratitude for every donation and positive comment received, highlighting how the financial support made their attendance possible. He also praised the Floridian state authorities for the effort and personalism displayed by each individual involved in the case.

The family also acknowledged the continued backing from British authorities and their countrymen, describing the collective support as entering their hearts during a terrifying time. Wilton stated that they could not ask for more support and offered deep thanks for everything provided. This public appeal comes as the trial is expected to conclude on Friday, with the jury having heard harrowing details about the final hours of the victim's life.

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Grooming Tactics and Victim's Final Messages

Prosecutors allege that Hall groomed Sonia Exelby, who had a documented history of mental health struggles, on a fetish website. It was presented in court that Exelby had previously offered to pay Hall to end her life, a request that formed part of the complex dynamic between the two. Her sister, Sara Exelby, testified that it was terrifying to consider her sister in such a vulnerable state. She recalled contacting the police immediately upon receiving alarming details about threats made against Sonia.

Sara Exelby read a distressing message from a friend of Sonia, Ari Petursson, who had shared updates from the victim. In the message, Sonia wrote that Hall took her phone frequently because he did not trust her. She stated that Hall made it clear there was no way out unless she killed him, but she refused, saying she could not kill anyone. She described being locked in a location with no signal, passing out from fear, and waking up crying. Sonia wrote that she thought she would not be alive if Hall had not been quick enough to give her mind time to realize the finality of the situation.

Forensic Evidence and Upcoming Sentencing

The trial has heard that Sonia Exelby was found dead in a shallow grave a week after her arrival in the United States, near where Hall resided. An autopsy revealed that she died from four stab wounds. Prosecutors argue that the text messages provide evidence that despite any initial desires expressed in the past, Exelby had changed her mind and did not wish to die at Hall's hands. The legal team has focused on establishing that she was held at gunpoint and unable to raise the alarm.

Dwain Hall faces the maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted. Florida remains one of 27 US states that retain the death penalty, though the specific charge and circumstances will determine the final penalty. The proceedings have highlighted the psychological manipulation and physical control exerted by Hall over Exelby. As the trial wraps up, the focus shifts toward the jury's deliberation and the potential sentencing outcomes for the 54-year-old mechanic.