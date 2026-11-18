Court hears how Dwain Hall allegedly groomed Sonia Exelby before her death in Florida. Details emerge of digital communications and forensic evidence linking the mechanic to the murder.

The murder trial of Dwain Hall has entered a critical phase as jurors examined the digital relationship between the Florida mechanic and Sonia Exelby, the British music tutor he is accused of murdering. Prosecutors at the Marion County Justice Centre in Ocala presented evidence that Hall, a 54-year-old self-described sadist, systematically groomed the 32-year-old Exelby over a two-year period on the extreme pornography website Motherless. The court heard that Exelby flew from Portsmouth to Florida in October of last year specifically to meet Hall, who worshipped the Egyptian god of death.

Core Details of Alleged Grooming and Murder

Prosecutors allege that the dynamic between the two changed drastically once Exelby arrived in the United States. While she had previously offered to pay Hall to help end her life, evidence suggests she became afraid after traveling with him to a remote Airbnb near the town of Reddick. Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt told the jury that Hall allegedly pressed ahead with his plans regardless of Exelby's change of heart. The prosecution contends that Hall continued to beat and abuse Exelby before stabbing her to death, acting on his own sadistic desires rather than honoring any prior agreement.

Also read Sonia Exelby Trial: Mechanic Dwain Hall Denies Murder Charges in Florida

Dwain Hall has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and murder. His defense team argues that the encounter was consensual. Hall has maintained that he and Exelby engaged in consensual rough sex and that her death was not the result of an intentional act by him. Despite his denial of the homicide charges, the prosecution has presented a timeline indicating that Hall's actions were driven by a desire for violence and control.

Digital Evidence and Emotional Manipulation

The jury was shown a series of private messages exchanged between Exelby and Hall during the months leading up to her death. During this period, Exelby used the username Already Yours, while Hall operated under the moniker Alphasadist and also maintained an account called SilverWolf44646. In one message, Exelby wrote that she was lost without her alpha sadist, expressing deep emotional dependency. Another message revealed she was happy her cheeks ached from grinning, stating that absence makes the heart grow fonder and that she could not be without him.

Advertisement

Prosecutors emphasized that Hall used these communications to groom Exelby, positioning himself as her executioner. Exelby had a documented history of mental health struggles, including bipolar disorder and bulimia, and had attempted suicide twice by overdose. She contacted numerous men on Motherless expressing a desire to die but feeling unable to do it herself. Among these contacts, Hall stood out as the individual who actively pursued the role of ending her life, according to the state's legal representatives.

Forensic Evidence and Flight to Florida

The investigation began after Exelby's long-term partner, Stevie Hunt, discovered an email she had sent to herself from her plane in October. The message was filled with sorrow and regret, stating that she wished she were back home and begging for help. Hunt alerted British police, who then contacted US authorities. Detectives traced Exelby's financial activity to a breakdown company owned by Hall, which had charged her credit card multiple times. This digital footprint allowed investigators to link the missing woman to Hall before they even located her body.

Exelby's half-naked body was later found buried in a shallow grave near the community of Marion Oaks, where Hall resided. She had suffered four stab wounds. Forensic analysis revealed that Hall had mailed a knife to a friend, which tested positive for Exelby's blood. Furthermore, digital forensics showed that Hall had attempted to erase all traces of Exelby from his devices, including nude photos and videos. Investigators also discovered a collection of horrific images depicting women being tortured on his computer.

Prosecution Theory of Sadistic Motivation

Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt argued that the physical evidence and digital history point to a motive rooted in sadistic pleasure. Berndt told the jury that the reason Hall beat, stabbed, and murdered Exelby was for his own gratification. Special Agent Rebekah McKinzie of the Florida State Police guided the jurors through the complex digital activity that linked Hall to the crime scene and the victim. The prosecution maintains that Hall's actions were not a service rendered at Exelby's request, but a violent act taken without her consent.

Advertisement

The trial continues as the jury weighs the testimonial and forensic evidence against Hall's claims of consent. The case highlights the intersection of online grooming, mental health crises, and criminal violence. Investigators' thorough reconstruction of Exelby's final days, including her flight from the UK and her subsequent disappearance, has provided a detailed narrative of the events leading to her death. The outcome of this trial will determine whether Hall is held accountable for the murder of a British citizen on American soil.