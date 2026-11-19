The family of Sonia Exelby expresses profound gratitude to supporters as the trial of Dwain Hall concludes. Key details of the grooming case and GoFundMe success are reported.

The devastated family of British victim Sonia Exelby has expressed overwhelming gratitude to well-wishers as the criminal trial of alleged killer Dwain Hall concludes in Florida. The relatives, who traveled from Portsmouth to attend the proceedings, revealed they are just three hundred pounds short of their ten thousand pound fundraising target.

Trial Completion and Emotional Tribute

Brother Luke Wilton announced the final stages of the legal process while sharing a deeply emotional update regarding the immense support received from the public. He stated that the trial is fully underway and emphasized that the presence of loved ones was essential to their ability to navigate this difficult period. The family attributes their presence at the Ocala courthouse entirely to the financial contributions made by donors worldwide.

Also read Sonia Exelby Trial: British Music Tutor Murdered in Florida

Grooming and Digital Manipulation Details

Prosecutors presented evidence that Dwain Hall, who used the online alias Alpha-sadist, groomed the thirty-two-year-old music tutor through a fetish website. The court heard that Sonia Exelby had a history of mental health struggles and had previously contacted Hall to request assistance with ending her life. Hall allegedly manipulated this vulnerability to arrange the flight from the UK to Marion County, where he awaited her arrival.

Terrifying Final Hours and Text Messages

Testimony revealed harrowing details from the last hours of Sonia Exelbs life, including desperate text messages sent under duress. One message disclosed that Hall held her at gunpoint, confiscated her phone, and locked her in a room with no signal. She explicitly stated she could not kill him and feared dying slowly from the wounds he inflicted.

Advertisement

Family Response to Court Support

Sara, the sister of the victim, described the terror of knowing her sibling was in a vulnerable state surrounded by dangerous individuals. She recounted calling police immediately after receiving alarming information from friend Ari Petursson. The family praised the Floridian state authorities for their personalized effort and acknowledged the continued backing from English authorities throughout the entire legal journey.

Legal Outcome and Future Implications

The trial is expected to conclude on Friday, with Dwain Hall facing a maximum sentence of life imprisonment or the death penalty under Florida law. An autopsy confirmed that Sonia Exelby died from four stab wounds and was found in a shallow grave a week after arriving in the US. The verdict will determine the final chapter for a case that highlighted the dangers of online exploitation and digital grooming.