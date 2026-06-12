Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala Celebrates New Inductees and Legends

The 55th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City celebrates the induction of new members, including Christopher 'Tricky' Stewart, a game-changing R&B songwriter, producer, and rapper. The event also features a wide variety of inductees, including Kiss' Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, and Walter Afanasieff. Swift is the youngest woman to ever be inducted in the Hall of Fame.

Tamar Braxton performs during the 55th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 11, 2026, in New York.

Sombr, Taylor Swift, Jimmy Jam, and Kenny Loggins also attend the event. The gala celebrates the induction of new members, including Christopher 'Tricky' Stewart, a game-changing R&B songwriter, producer, and rapper. The event features a wide variety of inductees, including Kiss' Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, and Walter Afanasieff. Swift is the youngest woman to ever be inducted in the Hall of Fame.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor those creating popular music. Some already in the hall include Gloria Estefan, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond, and Phil Collins





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Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Awards Gala New Inductees Christopher 'Tricky' Stewart R&B Songwriter Producer Rapper Gene Simmons Paul Stanley Alanis Morissette Kenny Loggins Terry Britten And Graham Lyle Walter Afanasieff Taylor Swift Youngest Woman Popular Music Cultural Moments

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