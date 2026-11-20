Stevie Wonder kicked off the U.S. run of his 'Songs in the Key of Life' 50th anniversary tour with a triumphant Madison Square Garden show

said, sitting at his keyboard at Madison Square Garden Thursday night, a beret emblazoned with a Yankees logo on his head.

“But on this planet, we are not. ” For the length of his show, however, that lament wasn’t quite true, at least inside the arena. On the first U.S. stop of a brief, Wonder and a vast, multi-generational, virtuosic crew of musicians — including many of his children — recreated the entirety of 1976’s that was always a realm unto itself, and pulled the audience as one into it.

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As Wonder dug into the songs, his voice uncannily strong and intact at age 76, it was impossible not to feel renewed awe in the face of the album’s emotional and musical scope, its density of ideas, its unrelenting brilliance. During the first set, Wonder’s sunglasses had a bejeweled starfield in the lenses, as if, in place of conventional vision, he’d opened a portal into the cosmic beyond, which felt about right.

Wonder’s stated aim, from the title on down, was to create a work that encompassed life, the universe, and everything: There are songs both bleak and uplifting about being Black in America, being human on Earth, being a parent and a child, and, of course, being a 205-year-old guy on Saturn chilling among “rainbow moonbeams and orange snow. ” Then there’s the proggier-than-prog jazz-fusion instrumental, “Contusion,” which he set his musicians loose upon at MSG, and another vocal-free track, the pastoral, transcendent, jazz-chord-laden “Easy Goin’ Evening ,” performed with Wonder’s own chromatic harmonica joined by a second harmonica player, Frederic Yonet, and melodica played by musical director Greg Phillinganes.

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Wonder snuck more chords into individual songs than some rock bands managed in their entire careers, and the performances were a reminder that even the album’s most famous songs have musical surprises embedded in them — the melody and sentiment of “Isn’t She Lovely” can obscure its complexity, with its funked-out synth-bass, aching harmonica, and those airtight, breakneck signature drum fills.

“Sir Duke” was impossibly buoyant, propelled by some of the greatest horn riffs ever written and the strutting lines of Wonder’s longtime bass player Nathan Watts, who also played on the original recordings. Watts somehow dug even deeper on the next song, “I Wish,” as did drummer Stanley Randolph, achieving oneness with two percussionists, Senfaub Stoney and Aaron Draper.

The album’s more distant corners shone as well: the acid-funk of “All Day Sucker,” the rhythmic explosions of “Black Man,” or “Ebony Eyes,” which featured a battle between talkbox guitar and saxophone. Even after five decades, the album’s resurrection had little to do with nostalgia; Wonder was so present in the music that he wiped away tears during the opener, “Love’s in Need of Love Today.

” After that song, he shouted out the power of democracy, mentioning New York City’s “new mayor. ” And on the always wrenching “Village Ghetto Land,” with its brutal juxtaposition of “Eleanor Rigby”-like strings with visceral descriptions of the horrors of ghetto poverty, he added an interjection: “still in 2026!

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”Selena Gomez Shares Her Reaction to Martin Short Ruining Her Wedding CakePhillinganes, who went on to work with Michael Jackson and many others, played on the original album as an 18-year-old, and has been helping Wonder remake onstage since 2014. He brings the same scholarly intensity to the recreation that the late Brian Wilson’s band brought to , and these performances deserve a live album and, in an ideal world, the Sphere’s more precise sound system — some of the lovingly crafted details are inevitably obscured in echoey arenas.

In his latter-day live shows, Wonder has a fondness for covers, medleys, call-and-response bits, and loose jams, all of which are mostly held at bay by the album-recreation format — though early in the show he did depart from the track listing long enough to run through welcome segments of “Overjoyed” and “Uptight ” combined with quirkier bits: the chorus, for some reason, of “Born in the U.S.A. ” , and a fairly lengthy take on “Love Me Do.

” In the post-album encore, with a curfew looming, Wonder managed to deliver segments of “My Cherie Amour,” “Do I Do,” and “Living for the City” before breaking into a more full-fledged version of “Superstition” that broke past the venue’s strict 11 p.m. stop time.

“I love you so much,” Wonder told the crowd, more than once, and it felt like more than stage banter. “Take care of each other. ”Anne Hathaway Welcomes Third Child With Husband Adam ShulmanPegah Ahangarani on Cannes Doc ‘Rehearsals for a Revolution’: ‘More Than Ever, This Film Had To Be Released Now, So People Can Put What Is Happening in Iran Into Perspective’ – Trailer Rolling Stone