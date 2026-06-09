Seth D. Sonderling's acting role as Labor Secretary gains traction as a labor union expresses satisfaction with his leadership, despite his pro-business record. Meanwhile, his predecessor, C. Andrew Chavez-DeRemer, left a controversial legacy marked by allegations of misconduct and mIsuse of goverment funds.

The political landscape surrounding the U.S. department of Labor has seen a significant shift with the acting role of Secretary being filled by Seth D. Sonderling . as a Senate-confirmed deputy secretary, Sonderling's position is secure, given former President's indefinite nomination of then-Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su,who lacked sufficient Democratic support for the permanent role.

This development has been unexpectedly welcomed by at least one labor union, despite Sonderling's pro-business policy record. The union official expressed satisfaction with the current situation,stating, 'As things stand right now, the way they are right now, we're good with that.

' However, the official emphasized the importance of continued focus on manufacturing and production in the United States, including the passage of the Faster Labor Contracts Act, and felt that the administration has been receptive to thier advocacy. meanwhile, Sonderling's leadership has been praised for improving morale and productivity within the department, following allegations of a toxic workplace cultuRe under his predecessor,C. Andrew Chavez-DeRemer. Chavez-DeRemer's tenure was marked by several controversies, including investigations into misuse of government funds for personal travel by her staff, allegations of sexual misconduct by her husband, and reports of her own inappropriate behavior while under the influence of alcohol.

Sonderling, who previously served as acting administrator of the Wage and Hour Division under the first Trump Labor Department, has a more traditionally conservative labor and deregulation record, which business groups had lobbied for to balance Chavez-DeRemer's own record





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