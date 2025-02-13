Son of Philly Rapper Gillie Da Kid Killed in Triple Shooting

Aspiring rapper YNG Cheese, the son of Philly rap artist and podcast host Gillie Da Kid, was tragically killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia on Thursday night. The incident occurred on the 5800 block of Mascher Street in the Olney neighborhood, leaving a 25-year-old man dead and two others injured.

Aspiring rapper YNG Cheese, the son of Philly rap artist and podcast host Gillie Da Kid, was among the victims in a triple shooting on Thursday. The shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Mascher Street in the Olney neighborhood at 8:24 p.m. in Philadelphia, police said. A 25-year-old man was shot once in the back and taken to the hospital by police. He was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m.

A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were also shot and transported to the hospital, where police said, both were placed in stable condition. Police told NBC10 one of the victims ran over to a nearby home and ten spent shell casings were located at the scene. An SUV was at the corner of Mascher and Nedro Avenue with the engine still running, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. That car is now part of the investigation, as a source first confirmed to NBC10. YNG Cheese, whose real name was Dominique Spady, was an aspiring rapper and son of Philly rap artist and podcast host Gillie Da Kid. Gillie Da Kid, born Nasir Fard, is a popular figure in Philly’s underground hip hop scene and was also a member of the local hip hop group Major Figgas. Fard currently hosts “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” a weekly podcast with social media influencer and Philly native, Wallo267. Services for Spady are planned to be held on Monday. A posting made public on social media said a viewing will be held at the data gathered by Philadelphia Police.





