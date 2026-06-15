Son of Norway’s crown princess sentenced to 4 years in prison for rape

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was sentenced to four years in prison Monday after being convicted of rape.

The eldest son of Norway ’s crown princess was sentenced to four years in prison Monday after being convicted of rape. Marius Borg Høiby, who was on trial in Oslo, was found guilty of two rape charges — and acquitted of the other two.

The 29-year-old, who is Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son, faced 40 charges in total, including violence, threats and abuse. Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway’s crown princess, was sentenced to four years in prison Monday after being convicted of rape. He also faced charges for lesser offenses, including assault, drug-related crimes and violation of a restraining order. He denied the rape allegations but admitted to several of the lesser offenses.

Høiby was also convicted of assault and abuse in close relationships and ordered to pay compensation to the victims. Prosecutors called for a sentence of seven years and seven months in prison — while his defense attorneys said he should be acquitted of the rape allegations and receive no more than 18 months for the crimes he admitted to. Høiby was charged with sexually assaulting four women between 2018 and 2024 while they were asleep or otherwise unable to resist.

Several accusers testified during the six-week trial, which concluded in March, and evidence from his cell phone — including messages, images, and videos—was shown inside the courthouse. In February, one woman testified how Høiby “just wouldn’t stop” after they initially had consexual sex in her hotel room on the night of Nov. 1 2024, according to Agence-France Presse.

“I was getting more and more tired. I felt like I was just lying there, and he just wouldn’t stop,” she told the courthouse. She claimed she had told Høiby she wanted to sleep before being awoken by what she claimed was a “violent blow” in her genital area. Høiby was not present in the courthouse, appearing only via video link, which his lawyers said was due to health reasons.

He has been in police custody since early February. Høiby joined the Norwegian royal family when Mette-Marit married Haakon — the crown prince and heir to the throne — in 2001.

“Marius Borg Høiby is not a member of the Royal House of Norway and is therefore autonomous,” “He is a citizen of Norway and, as such, has the same responsibilities as everyone else — as well as the same rights. ”





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