“The American Dream is intrinsic and fundamental to the founding of this country, it’s enshrined in the Declaration of Independence,” said Chinweze Ahaghotu, Head of Portfolio Managemen…

, Head of Portfolio Management at Galderma, a multinational pharmaceutical company. In his role, Ahaghotu leads investment for the research and development of innovative dermatological drugs.

My parents immigrated from Nigeria in the 1960s. My dad came to the United States, to Washington DC, got his undergraduate and eventually his PhD, and worked a long time as a professor at Howard University. My mom followed him over here from Nigeria and also graduate . Chinweze Ahaghotu is the head of portfolio management at Galderma, where he leads a team in pharmaceutical research and development.

They really aspired to the American dream — coming here, giving their children better lives by becoming American citizens. My parents wanted me to be a medical doctor, which is really not uncommon for a child of Nigerian immigrants — of all immigrants across the board, I guess. I knew I didn’t want to be a medical doctor because I don’t like blood. I’m squeamish around those things, the entire hospital setting tends to be a little depressing to me.

But I’ve always loved science, I’ve always loved biology, pathophysiology. The notion of being involved in human health always resonated with me. Chinweze Ahaghotu says his American dream started with his parents, who immigrated to the US from Nigeria.

It’s hard to know if was my dream or whether it was a dream that came from my parents, but as far as I can remember, being involved in human health is something that I’ve always been excited and passionate about. I absolutely do believe in the American dream. Fundamentally it starts off with the notion of a dream — that you can actually actually believe in an idea or an aspiration.

That, by itself, is affirming — that you can think about more than you right now. The American dream is intrinsic and fundamental to the founding of this country, it’s enshrined in the Declaration of Independence: all people are created equal; we are all entitled to pursue life, liberty, and happiness. The American dream is open to everyone. The American Dream Video Project showcases real stories that illuminate pathways to opportunity.

Featured at the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream , this series is part of the Center’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. MCAAD is Washington, DC’s newest cultural institution, offering interactive exhibits and stories about achieving the American Dream. For more information, visitChinweze Ahaghotu is the head of portfolio management at Galderma, where he leads a team in pharmaceutical research and development.

Chinweze Ahaghotu says his American dream started with his parents, who immigrated to the US from Nigeria. Milken Center





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